The Cripple Creek/Victor School District released the order of names that will appear on the ballot for the school board election Nov. 5. The name placement is the result of a lottery held in the district office.
Randall Stewart is first on the ballot to represent the city of Cripple Creek, District A, followed by Gari Lu Schwab. For the city of Victor, District B, the lineup order has Connie Dodrill first, followed by Barbara Manning.
The order for at-large candidates: Tana Rice, William Arrick, Charles Solomone and Buck Hakes, Jr.
The names are only a portion of the completed ballot due to the additional question that seeks the recall of school board member Tim Braun. If so, Mary Bielz of Victor intends to run in his place as an at-large candidate.
The final ballot will be released Friday, Sept. 27, according to Krystal Brown, Teller County’s Clerk & Recorder.