The citizens who started a movement to recall three members of the Cripple Creek/Victor School board scored a partial victory last week. With the resignation of Dennis Jones and Tonya Martin, the spotlight turns on the third, board president Tim Braun.
The resignations leave two vacancies. According to board member Gari Lu Schwab, the board will be appointing two district residents to fill them.
In a report to Teller County commissioners June 27, clerk and recorder Krystal Brown gave an update on the latest in the recall controversy that has caused divisions among the district’s residents. Taken to court by Braun, who took issue with Brown’s handling of the recall, Judge Scott Sells ruled in favor of the clerk.
“The judge says that I did not have any errors, that I was not biased, so that was positive,” she said. “But Tim Braun has taken us to the Colorado Supreme Court so hopefully we’ll be getting an answer from the Court soon so we can move forward with the election.”
The election may take place by the end of July, Brown said after the meeting.
Yet the issue remains static until the Court makes a decision. In the meantime, Mary Bielz, former art teacher at the high school and current CEO of Community of Caring, intends to run against Braun.
“The children need the community to be united,” she said. “Seventy percent of the students are in poverty; they have enough challenges. And enough is enough.”
On another note, Teller County Assessor Colt Simmons highlighted an issue inherent to a place where the architecture retains the beauty and charm of the Victorian age.
Simmons said he recently took a drive through Black Hawk, which, like Cripple Creek, also has gambling. “I noticed the transformation of Black Hawk, so last night at the city council meeting I brought that up,” Simmons said. “They promised not to turn the Creek into another Black Hawk, with monstrosities of 31 story-buildings.”
Simmons also reported that 1,900 homeowners protested their property-tax bills and, if they don’t see an adjustment from the assessor’s office, will have the opportunity to appear before the Board of Equalization in August.
In other news, the commissioners approved the request for a special use permit for the Colorado Lions Camp north of Woodland Park. The permit allows the camp to host 9 week-long summer camps and four weekend camps, along with a limit of five weddings, which are fundraisers for the nonprofit organization that provides services for people with special needs.
The commissioners honored Fred Clifford, director of Public Works:
“I work in a department where these guys put their life on hold for the citizens of this county whether we have floods or a snowstorm,” Clifford said. “The guys I work with are an inspiration so that’s why I want to stay here a long time,” Clifford said, speaking to a large group of employees in the audience. “You are really the heart and soul of the department and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
As well, Tom Snare, public works, and Samantha Kerns, senior case manager, received recognition for five years of service.