Teller County’s Clerk & Recorder Krystal Brown signed an intergovernmental agreement last week to coordinate the election with the Cripple Creek/Victor School District. At issue is the election for the school board in addition to a question seeking the recall of current board president Timothy Braun.
In the meantime, the clerk, as required, mailed ballots to 72 residents in RE-1 School District, listing candidates for each section of the district. “There was a hiccup with that because with the recall election, the successor petition is not due until tomorrow,” said Brown, in a report to Teller County commissioners Sept. 26.
By Friday, Sept. 27 there were no new petitions submitted to run against Braun. Therefore, Mary Bielz is the only person to seek Braun’s seat as an at-large candidate if he is recalled.
However, the 72 residents who already received ballots will receive a second one, which will include the recall question. “There was a lot of work we had to do for the coordinated election,” Brown said.
To date, the clerk’s office has spent $15,000 on the recall election and expects additional costs forthcoming. According to State Statute 1-12-120.5, which deals with reimbursement for recall-election expenses: “A political subdivision shall reimburse the office of the county clerk and recorder for reasonable expenses incurred by the county clerk and recorder in performing duties relating to the recall of an incumbent of the political subdivision.”
In the meantime, the clerk’s office will mail regular ballots to all voters Oct. 14 for the Nov. 5 election.
In other news, Brown announced that she had been elected president of Southern Teller County Clerks’ Association.