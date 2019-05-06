When the petition drive to recall Tim Braun, Dennis Jones and Tonya Martin from the board of directors for the Cripple Creek/Victor School District yielded a sufficient number of valid signatures, the three filed individual protests last week.
“The three will have a hearing before an official, Paul Hurcomb (Teller County’s attorney), on Thursday,” said Stephanie Kees, the county’s deputy clerk and recorder.
If Hurcomb deems the protests have sufficient evidence to halt the petition drive, he can stop the recall, Kees said. “He has up to 30 days to decide, if he chooses,” she said.
However, if Hurcomb rules that the protests have merit, Braun, Jones and Martin can protest the decision in district court.
Donna and Greg Brazill, Bill Arrick and Patty Waddell led the petition drive to remove the three from serving on the school board. When they failed to get enough valid signatures, the second time around, the petitioners were successful.
The hearing, at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Centennial Room in county offices in Cripple Creek, is open to the public.