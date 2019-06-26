Hope Davies wrapped her Cripple Creek-Victor High School basketball career in February, but she represented the Pioneers four more times in all-star games in late May and early June
Davies, a shooting guard, played in the Coaches for Girls Sports All-State Games in Littleton, and the Colorado High School Coaches Association All-State Games at Adams State University.
Davies scored a total of 39 points in four games and, pun intended, had a ball doing so.
“It was so much fun,” she said. “The girls are all, obviously, amazing.”
In Alamosa, Davies helped her team to a third-place finish. She scored seven points in a 47-36 semifinals loss. She netted five points in the 49-25 third-place victory in the NCAA Division II venue.
Davies enjoyed a standout career at CC-V, where she also played volleyball and ran track. A four-year basketball starter, she scored a school-record 15,677 points in 76 games for an average of 20.8 per contest.
Davies averaged 26.3 ppg last season. She scored a season-high 39 against Mile High Academy, and topped 30-plus points seven times in all.
Davies signed her National Letter of Intent with Northwestern Community College in May. She was recruited as a shooting guard by the Spartans, whose main campus is located in Rangely.
“Rangely is a small town, which is not a huge change for me, so I should feel comfortable there,” Davies said.