The election to recall Cripple Creek/Victor School Board members Tim Braun, Dennis Jones and Tonya Martin date has not been set because the Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s office must coordinate the printing of the ballots with the vendor.
"We are waiting for the result of the court hearing on June 14 before we finalize the ballot in order to avoid unnecessary or duplicative costs," the office said. The Clerk and Recorder will set the official election date after June 14.
The official election date will still be within the statutory recall election timeframe and will occur on or before July 30.