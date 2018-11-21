With the bulk of his team returning from last season, Cripple Creek-Victor High School boys’ basketball coach Gary Lays is brimming with optimism.
“One of our first goals is to get a banner up in the gym, whether that’s a league championship or a state championships,” the second-year coach said. “We definitely have a team that can be very successful.”
The Pioneers return 10 of 11 lettermen from last year’s club that went 10-9 (they were actually 11-8 but had to forfeit a win) and lost in the first round of the Class 2A District playoffs. It was the first winning record for a CC-V team since 2006-07 when the Pioneers went 22-4 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the state tournament. That team also is the last to win a league championship.
CC-V should have a potent offense with the return of its top three scorers: Angel St. George Uballe (15.4 points per game), David Snare (15.2) and Junior Clinton (9.9, team-best 8.6 rebounds). Snare and Uballe were all-conference last season, while Clinton was named to the league’s honorable mention team.
The rest of the Pioneers returners include Rickey Larsen, Braden Schwab, Jacob Walinski, Nathan Ryding, Adam Davies, Dylan Collier and Alex Best.
Lays has also added height to this year’s team in 6-foot-7 sophomore Jase Laing and 6-6 sophomore Noah Bratcher.
“We were as good as we were last year without height,” Lays said with a smile. “It will be nice to see how good we can be with some guys in the middle.”
Lays is a defense-first coach, usually running the Syracuse 2-3.
“We like to hold team to under 50 points a game,” he said. “That usually translates into points on the offensive end for us.”
CC-V is playing in Class 1A this season, down from 2A.
“I have high hopes that we will be able to compete on a very high level,” Lays said.
The Pioneers travel to Elbert for a scrimmage Monday. They open their season on the road at Peyton Dec. 6.
As usual, the Pioneers will play in the Kodiak Klassic at the Colorado Springs School near The Broadmoor Dec. 14-15.