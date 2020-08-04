Access to the Catamount Trail at the trailhead closed Aug. 4 for maintenance on a water tank that serves Green Mountain Falls. The work is expected to take about four weeks to complete.
The necessary work involves use of heavy equipment near Catamount Trail to provide improved access for Colorado Springs Utilities’ laboratory services that include testing the water.
Other routine maintenance will also be performed on the tank. The trailhead is at the end of Hondo Avenue. The Utilities’ staff is collaborating with town management to install directional signage to minimize the impact to residents and hikers.