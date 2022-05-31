GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS • As hikers rejoice over the reopening of Catamount Trail, the details spotlight the work of The Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation.
When a landowner balked at the increasing number of hikers on 1,300 feet of the popular trail that crossed private property, Mayor Jane Newberry and the board of trustees closed the trail in August 2021.
The closure was the result of stalled negotiations between the landowner and the town’s parks/trails/recreation committee. One proposal was to re-route the trail. “That would have taken years,” said Jesse Stroope, the committee chair. “We looked at purchasing an easement from the owner.”
Finally, the foundation stepped in and bought the property — seven acres that included the disputed portion of the trail. “Not only is that piece part of the trail system, but it’s also a nice little hub to do some fire-mitigation work,” said Stroope, who also represents the foundation. “Mostly, we’ll maintain and restore it and keep the trail open as part of the open space for the people.”
As an affiliated partner of the foundation, the town officially opened the trail at the first official trustees meeting with the new mayor, Todd Dixon.
“We couldn’t be more grateful for the support of the foundation,” Dixon said. “Their thoughtful and innovative ideas continue to protect the back scape for our town and provide open spaces for public recreation.”
Over the past few years, the foundation has purchased other properties, including Mountain Road Corner, the Green Box Arts Workshop on Lake Street, Lakeview Terrace, H.B. Wallace Reserve, Mount Dewey and Red Butte, the location for the James Turrell Skyspace. The skyspace will be unveiled June 18, opening day of 2022 Green Box Arts Festival.
“I think it gets lost what the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation is doing,” Stroope said. “We’ve purchased a lot of property while opening up trails and building art pieces.”
As well, the Catamount Trail brings people to town and is, therefore, an economic energizer. “The businesses have definitely felt the impact of the trail’s closure,” Stroope said.
The foundation’s mission to preserve and maintain open space to include trails as well as historic structures in the town, such as the Lakeview Terrace.
“I think it’s great, and I’m proud to be a part of the foundation,” said Stroope who is the production manager for the Green Box Arts Festival.
The Catamount Trail will be included on the nature and arts walks during the festival, from June 18 through July 4. For information and to register for festival events, visit greenboxarts.org.