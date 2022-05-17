Castlewood Canyon is a state park gem in Douglas County, east of Castle Rock, intersecting an area where plains and foothills meet.
Worthy of a hiking field trip, head to the Park’s west entrance by driving east on US 24 about 18 miles to I-25 North. Follow the interstate for 40 miles to Exit 182. After exiting, swing around south on Wilcox Street and drive for about a half mile to Fifth Street and turn left. Head eastward for about two miles and merge onto Highway 86 and continue eastward for another 4.5 miles and turn right on Castlewood Canyon Road. Continue south to the west entrance and after about three miles reach the Falls Spur trailhead at the last parking area, an ideal starting point to explore the park’s west side.
Walk a couple hundreds yards east and connect to a T-intersection at Creek Bottom Trail. Turn right and hike south along Cherry Creek, with a view of bluffs and the falls opening on the left. Creek Bottom trail is full of shrubs and trees and offers good birding, especially during spring and fall migration.
After about .75 mile, arrive at the ruins of the dam that burst in 1933, sending a 15-foot wave of water into Denver. Keep left onto the Dam Trail, cross the creek and locate an old wooden staircase. Climb up and continue to an intersection then bear left to begin the Rimrock Trail.
Begin climbing up the east side of the canyon, opening up nice views of the surrounding grasslands, Ponderosa Pine woodlands and elevated views of the canyon and dam ruins. Ascend to the top of the canyon and stroll north along the top of the canyon, an exposed rocky area with scattered trees that gets pretty hot on summer afternoons. After about 1.5 miles, bear left and begin descending back down into the canyon and shady areas. After about a half mile, at the canyon bottom cross the creek and connect to the Creek Bottom Trail.
Turn left and hike south for about a mile back to Falls Spur to complete the loop. Cut right and step back to the parking area.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast that hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.