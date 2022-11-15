Cañon City is only about 45 minutes away from Colorado Springs, and the more desert-like environment offers some variety to nearby hiking options.
While winter weather is possible in November, temperatures average about 10 degrees warmer than in Woodland Park and Monument in this late fall month. Also note the Royal Gorge Park area sits at a higher elevation than other local trail areas and retains snow longer, so fall (versus spring) tends to be a better option to avoid muddy trails.
In Cañon City, from the intersection of Highways 50 and 115/9th Street, drive westward on Highway 50 for about 8.25 miles to County Road 3A and turn left, basically at the entrance to the Royal Gorge Park area. Wind southward for about 3.5 miles to the Canyon Rim Trailhead parking area on the right (trailhead is on the left).
Cross the road and bear left to get on the Canyon Rim Trail. Stroll through pinyon-juniper woodland across a relatively flat area. Some nice openings provide views of the Royal Gorge and the Arkansas River far below, in addition to the Dawson Range and other surrounding mountains. After about two miles cross dirt road FS389B to reach the end of Canyon Rim Trail, where it intersects Canon Vista Trail near the campground. Note that this route will return via FS389B.
Turn right and wind southward on Canon Vista Trail, with vistas of Cañon City to the east. Look back to the northeast to see the omnipresent Pikes Peak rising above the landscape. After about a half mile, you’ll hit a signed T-intersection with FAR Out Trail and bear left to continue southward. After about a quarter-mile, arrive at another signed intersection and continue southward on the Summit Trail, heading toward some radio towers.
After another quarter-mile, reconnect with another section of FAR Out Trail and be sure to cut sharp left to continue on Summit Trail toward Fremont Peak. The trail is visible ahead climbing along the ridge contour and the difficulty becomes moderate. Fremont Peak finally comes into view and after about .75 mile hit an intersection with a trail on the right that leads to FS 389B. Make note of this spot as the return route will divert along this road.
Keep left and the trail rides the ridgetop, opening up some fine views to the west of the Royal Gorge cliffs, Dawson Mountains and the Sangre de Cristo Range beyond. Shortly after the road trail intersection, the trail swings left and drops a few hundred feet then climbs more steeply up some switchbacks. After reclimbing over 300 feet reach the 7,233-foot Fremont Peak summit. Take a well deserved break to savor the 360-degree panorama.
Retrace the route for about .75 mile back to the sign for the Road Trail and to add some variety to the return trip, bear left toward the radio towers and road. After about 150 yards, connect to FS389B and follow the wide roadway all the way back to the campground area. Note that this road is only open for guided jeep tours, so traffic is very light.
After about a mile, the value of the road route is revealed, passing close to the rim where hikers cash in on the best views of the day of the Arkansas River, Royal Gorge, Dawson Range backdrop and Sangres beyond. After about another half mile reconnect to the Canyon Rim Trail, turn left and stroll along the flatter terrain for about two miles back to the trailhead parking area.
Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.