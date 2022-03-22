Undaunted by fear or messy details, Lynn Lansford is gathering supplies for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their country by President Vladimir Putin’s troops.
While Ukrainian military has put up a valiant defense, the Russians have continued their assault on cities and small towns, the war escalating every day since Feb. 24. According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, as of March 16, 780 civilians had been killed, 58 of them children. Among civilians, 1,252 have been injured, 68 of them children.
“I want to help everybody I can, especially the women and children that Putin is targeting — these are war crimes,” she said. “He’s threatened to go into Poland. We’ll see.”
Lansford is scheduled to leave March 28, fly to Washington, D.C. and on to Munich, Germany, followed by a short flight to Timisoara, Romania, where she will stay with friends. “That’s where the Romanian revolution started at the university in 1989,” she said. “There are still bullet holes in the building.”
Lansford, a case worker for Teller Senior Coalition and a Cascade resident, plans to start her mission of mercy in Timisoara, where she will purchase a van and drive to the Ukrainian border.
She knows her way around Romania, where ,after the revolution, she adopted three children. all of whom are successful adults now.
While looking at a map on her computer, Lansford refines the details of the journey. “If Odessa gets hit, which we think will happen next, I’m going over to Moldova,” she said. “If I go into areas of Ukraine, I know most of these roads and I’m going to be pulling out refugees and bringing them to Romania.”
From Romania, her backup plan is to continue on to Slovakia. “Poland is full of refugees. Hungary is not taking very many,” she said, adding that will take some people to Greece, if she finds that there are more refugees than places for them.
As she speaks, Lansford checks her cellphone for the latest news and shares a video of hundreds of Russian youth marching. “Those were all Putin’s youth, just like Hitler had his youth,” she said.
As well, Lansford is fielding messages from Ukraine, one from a medic who is seeking help in getting 150 orphans to safety. “I can’t help right now because I just had a (skin) cancer removed from my leg and have to wait until I get my stitches out,” she said, adding that the cancer was not melanoma.
At some point, she will join volunteer groups in Siget, Romania, that are providing food and housing for the refugees. “All of Romanian trains are free for Ukrainians to travel within Europe,” she said. “The problem is, once they get somewhere, where are they going to go?”
In Siget, owners have opened rooms in two hotels for Ukrainians as temporary stops. “Personally, I don’t know where I’m going to stay: I’ll sleep in my van, I don’t care,” she said. “But I have never had a problem going over to Romania and not being welcomed. They are really warm people.”
The Romanian government offers stipends to hotels and restaurants to accommodate the Ukrainian people, Lansford said.
Observing the assaults on the Ukrainian people, Lansford felt the tug to help – with the full support of her husband Jim Lansford.
“If I’m ladling soup, I’ll do that; if I’m taking supplies to paramedics, I’m going to do that,” she said. “Or if I’m helping refugees who can’t get on the train, I’ll take them where they need to go.”
For now, she’s collecting diapers, baby food, gloves, all packed into two 50-pound suitcases.
Lansford, who recently turned 65, has worked with children in India, Haiti, Romania and Russia. She has written a book about her experiences in Beslan, Russia, about the bombing of a school by Chechen rebels, titled “Beslan, Shattered Innocence.”
At home, in addition to helping Teller County’s seniors, many times just by listening, she makes lotions and creams under the label “Cora’s Garden,” as a fundraiser for the coalition.
To celebrate her 65th birthday this month, Lansford and a group of friends flew to the Arctic Circle to spend the week dog sledding.
If some raise their eyebrows at the scope of the journey, Lansford smiles. “What are we here for? Why are we here? All of my adult life I’ve been in service,” she said.