Amid the scenic majesty of Pikes Peak and the whiz of traffic on U.S. 24, the popcorn shop is a Ute Pass landmark. In a little alcove off the busy highway in Cascade, Pikes Peak Gourmet Popcorn is popped-corn paradise.
The tradition goes way back when the Myers family founded the business in Garden City, Kan. in 1925. “The Myers’ son and daughter-in-law moved out here in the early 1990s and opened the store,” said Karen Bodine, who with her parents, Duane and Becky Schormann, bought the business in 2003. “We’re family No. 3.”
The Myers sold the business to the Burt family, one of whom worked at the shop. “And I was an employee of the Burts, which is kind of cool,” Bodine said.
The shop is colorful with a twinge of nostalgia reflected in the carnival-type old-fashioned popcorn machine.
Of 90 possible flavors, 28 at one time, the most popular is caramel pecan crunch. “It’s the original recipe — because Mama Myers wanted to do something a little different,” Bodine said.
Another popular flavor, The Bandit, a mixture of caramel, cashews, sea salt and chocolate, harks back to 2006 when a night time visitor tore up the place. Turns out the culprit was a raccoon which had fallen through a vent in the roof.
Today the midnight “burglar” is memorialized in the painting on the wall of two raccoons enjoying a box of popcorn, minus the mayhem.
The painting, the nostalgia, the hand-made fudge, the popcorn balls and the variety of flavors — Bunny Trail Mix for Easter — keep the shop a bustling place, especially in the summer.
Along with the interesting tidbits, the little building is part of Ute Pass history and over time was a fur/leather shop, a window/flooring business and a laundromat.
Business pops during the holidays when the feature flavor is choco-de-mint. “Oh, gosh, yeah! We’re Santa’s little elves at Christmas time,” Bodine said. “All of our popcorn is made here.”
Pikes Peak Gourmet Popcorn does have a website and a Facebook page but the major part of the business is walk-in. “We want to keep it cheerful and fun,” Bodine said. “We get families who come in the summer every year. We’re a memory-lane stop for a lot of people.”
The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and closed on holidays or blizzard days.