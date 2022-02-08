Two children’s books written by Cascade Author Lynn Milburn Lansford touch on real-life situations their effects on children and how children incorporate these experiences into their own lives.
“CJ Loves PopPop: A Children’s Book about Death and Love” and “Katie the Rockhound” mirror much of the author’s own life and experiences.
In “CJ Loves PopPop,” a young boy who is very close to his grandfather, comes home one day to learn that his PopPop has died. CJ’s dad takes him to the funeral home to show him the reality of physical death. CJ’s mother helps him understand that love continues if people hold on to memories of their loved ones and treasure their relationships.
“CJ’s mother and father, even through their own pain, show CJ that death means the heart stops, the body changes and life stops. He learns that his love and memories are all we have once the body dies, yet the spirit of his grandfather will always be with him,” Lansford said of the 39-page paperback book published Jan. 25.
In “Katie the Rockhound,” the titular character discovers the love of hunting and finding rocks with her dad. Together they explore fossils, crystals and what secrets lie in the earth. Through rockhounding, Katie learns that spending time with her parents is the true gift.
“My book begins with a baby who chooses rocks over toys and continues through her youth with her father, who gets her interested in finding crystals, fossils, Native American arrowheads and petrified wood. By the time she is grown, she has a beautiful rock garden. But more than rocks, she has memories with her parents which she continues with her own child,” Lansford said of the 42-page paperbck, published in November.
Communicating her “Katie” book ideas to illustrators was Lansford’s biggest obstacle, she said. “I was not allowed to talk directly with the illustrator, so getting my ideas across was a struggle, especially with an illustrator living in New York and not familiar with rocks. It was beyond frustrating,” Lansford said.
According to Lansford, writing a children’s book varies greatly from writing for the adult market. “My husband, Jim, a wizard with computers, did the formatting, bleeding, page assembly and editing for the right fonts. Self-publishing takes work, dedication and persistence, whereas a publishing company does it all for you,” Lansford said.
Lansford was born to two Oklahoma State University English professors. Like her character Katie, Lansford experienced a close relationship with her father, who introduced her to the joy of rockhounding, researching history and dumpster diving for treasures.
As an adult, Lansford wrote special features for the OSU Freshman newspaper and won awards for her short stories. Lansford went on to write “Milburn: The Birth of a Pioneer Town and the Love Story That Began There,” a 588-page work of nonfiction.
Lansford, who works for the Teller Senior Coalition in Divide, enjoys traveling the globe and learning new cultures and the joys of adventure in her spare time. In October 2004, she traveled to Beslan, Russia, which had been taken over by Chechen rebels, to deliver more than 1,000 stuffed animals to the grief-stricken victims there.
The book she wrote after her visit, “Beslan – Shattered Innocence,” chronicles the Chchen attack in that city in September 2004. “Over 300 innocent children and family members were killed. I recorded the personal stories of survivors, had them translated from Ossetian into English, and let their voices be heard,” Lansford said. She self-published this work in 2012.
Lansford also has worked in Romanian orphanages, organized surgical projects in Bucharest, Romania, and has delivered literally tons of relief supplies to health institutions throughout that country. Through her nonprofit humanitarian aid organization, Romanian Ties, she assists children in crisis in countries worldwide.
She has won numerous awards for her humanitarian work, has published several articles and authored a chapter on her experience as an adoptive mother in the book “The Complete Guide to Foreign Adoption” by Carole A McKelvey and Barbara B. Bascom.
Lansford is an award-winning photographer, and has exhibited photographs throughout the United States. She is a minister and spiritual counselor, and she and her husband have six children and nine grandchildren.