In the 5th edition of “Jesus Rode a Donkey: Why Millions of Christians Are Democrats,” author Linda Seger combines Scripture with her opinions on events that have occurred after the election of Donald Trump to the presidency in 2016.
“There are Evangelical spokespeople who really believe that Trump is the finest Christian president and is the Chosen One of God to lead our country at this time,” said Seger, who lives in Cascade. “I felt there needed to be a response.”
Seger, who has a doctorate in theology, previews the chapter about refugees with a passage from Leviticus about welcoming the stranger. “It’s about our acceptance and relationship with ‘The Other,’ meaning, in this context, the immigrants at the southern border of the U.S.,” she said. “I wanted to explore what the Bible says. Is it OK to have children in cages and be shoving these people back and making them suffer more after they have run for their lives?”
In the chapter titled “What about Trump?” Seger cites a passage in Galatians 5. “St Paul says, ‘fruits of the Holy Spirit are love, joy, peace, gentleness, self-control and kindness,’” she said.
On the other hand, evidence that the Holy Spirit is not present in Trump’s politics are discord, selfish ambition, factions, fits of rage and hatred, she said, citing Galitians 5:19-23. “These qualities are acts of the flesh and Trump has manifested several of them,” she said. “A passage in Galatians 5 says, ‘those who live like this will not inherit the kingdom of God.’”
The book forms the platform of the Christian Democrats of America, whose director and founder is Christina Forrester. “It’s a solid Christian book that actually won the 2016 Silver Medal Illumination Award in the category of Christian Living,” Seger said.
In addition to being a writer, for the past 40 years Seger has owned a script consulting business where she is a self-described trouble shooter for films. “Over my career I worked on about 2,500 scripts, some Academy Award winners,” she said.
Among her works is one that won praise from Ron Howard, film director, producer and actor. “‘Making a Good Script Great’ has informed all my movies beginning with Apollo 13,” Howard said, a quote Seger has posted on her website, lindaseger.com.
Seger has conducted seminars on screen writing in 34 countries. Last month she retired from both aspects of the business while planning to continue writing books. Next up is one on creativity and spirituality.