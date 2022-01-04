In her latest book, Linda Seger explores the relationship between creativity and spirituality. An author, musician, teacher, script consultant and budding artist who holds a doctorate in theology, Seger explores the creative spirit in “God’s Part in our Art” as a guide to help others.
“In a sense, this has been my life’s work,” said Seger, who lives in a log cabin in Cascade, with her husband, Peter Le Var.
While the book is new, for Seger, the genesis of the connection between art and spirituality began long ago while she was a student at Colorado College.
In the seminary in the 1970s, she continued her studies in the creative process and the relationship between drama and theological values. “There was a lot of research in the ‘60s and ‘70s about understanding what the creative process is, how it works and what are the qualities of that.”
Acknowledging the dreaded “writer’s block,” which she has endured, Seger looked for answers and broadened her research.
“I discovered that creation doesn’t come out of chaos or a sort of formlessness and void,” she said. “And that changes how you think about creativity. No one makes us be artists or creators. We create because we love expressing ourselves.”
Creativity is not just about art or music. “Creativity can come from decorating, for instance, for birthday parties, Christmas or the home. Those are creative decisions,” she said. “You can go through the same process an artist goes through. You ponder, research and have a moment of inspiration. Sometimes people kind of defuse their creativity.”
In the process of exploring the spiritual aspect of creativity, Seger selected passages from the Bible, including those from Genesis and Deuteronomy 32:11 to strengthen her studies.
“I found that I can actually create out of calm. We don’t ever create out of nothingness, because there is something there,” she said. “If we’re not happy when we’re creating, we don’t have to do it.”
In the book, Seger shares insights about the creative spirit. “As a script consultant, I’m working with people and mentoring them,” she said. “And I learned so much about what happens in the creative process, what happens when you’re frustrated or stuck.”
Leading up the completion of her latest book, Seger felt disappointment and frustration, the very qualities she’d been writing about. “I started praying about it and what I got was that God had given me a gift because he was saying to me ‘this is how a lot of people feel,’” she said.
Seger recognized that although she felt burnout, she was able to rewrite the chapters that caused the frustration. “I realized I was given this great gift of despair because I got to feel what I’d never felt before,” she said. “The feeling was what I know many artists feel so that I could write about it because I felt that despair,” she said.
In the chapter on creating out of the void, Seger writes: “We dance with the Divine. There is a relationship and dialogue between us. The Creative Spirit is not static …We create something, and the Spirit then works with what we created and flows through us again.”
Seger self-published the book through Red Typewriter Press. “God’s Part in our Art: Making Friends with the Creative Spirit,” is available on Amazon and Walmart websites.
