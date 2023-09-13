Abandoned by the fathers of her three children and involved in drug activity while facing addiction to alcohol, a single mother found hope through Court Appointed Special Advocate.

“Mom was with the twins’ dad, and they were heavily involved in drugs,” said Angela Rose, executive director of CASA of the Pikes Peak Region. “There was a shooting at the house which, gratefully, did not hit mom or the kids.”

But the violence was the catalyst for the mother entering the “system” of the Department of Human Services which led to advocacy in court for the children by the CASA volunteer.

“For a while the dad of the twins was involved but by the end of the case, he and mom got the kids back – and he left,” Rose said.

The mother and father of the older child had joint custody, but he also left. But with the intervention of the advocate, the mother turned her life around.

“Today she is completely sober, has a great job and has been unified with her children,” Rose said. “The mom is just amazing.”

In addition to receiving help from the volunteer, the family receives rental assistance from the housing authority.

The mother’s story is one of three revealed at the 5th annual Light of Hope Teller breakfast next month at the Ute Pass Cultural Center.

“We’re going to tell a story about a young woman who emancipated out of the system and another one about adoption,” Rose said. “No matter how the case turns out, CASA can have an impact.”

Jennifer Swan is CASA’s program manager for Teller County with an office in the Woodland Professional Building.

Sponsored by Newmont Mining Corp and the Wildwood hotel and Casino, Light of Hope Teller breakfast is from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Oct. 4. Breakfast is free with the opportunity to donate to CASA, a nonprofit organization. The goal for the event is to raise $35,000. Elite Catering provides the breakfast.

For reservations, call (719) 447-9898 or check casappr.org.