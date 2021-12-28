Carol Kittelson, chief assessment manager in the office of Teller County Assessor Colt Simmons, recently announced her candidacy for the office of County Assessor.
To date, she is the only candidate running to replace Colt Simmons, who is currently serving his first term. As of last week, Simmons has not indicated whether he will run again.
Kittelson has been with the assessor’s office since September 2016. Beginning as a data collector, she achieved Ad Valorem certification as an appraiser. She is now completeing the last step to being certified as a residential appraiser.
“I think it’s important for the residents to feel comfortable that we have licenses, not just the ad valorem, but to be constant in what we do,” she said.
Residents who are buying or selling a home usually interact with an appraiser for the first time. “We want to make sure we have the skills and experience of residential and I also think it’s good for the staff as well,” she said. “It shows that I am vested, interested and here to stay.”
To tout her skills as an appraiser as well as a candidate, Kittelson does a confidence trick by using her initials, CMK: committed, motivated and knowledgeable. “Our office is very committed to the residents, to our community, in helping them understand why we do what we do,” she said.
In assessing property, the office is bound by state statutes. “I know people get upset with their values, but if we don’t value our county correctly then the state will step in,” she said.
If the state stepped in, the move could end up costing the office — i.e., the taxpayers — thousands of dollars, she said. “Plus, it’s a black eye,” Kittelson added.
Her middle initial signifies motivation, she said. “We are motivated to do the absolute best we can,” Kittelson said. “I love this county and its people, so we want to sure they have the knowledge, whether they’re happy with it or not.”
Her last initial is a pledge. “The more knowledge we have the better we can help the residents,” she said.
The knowledge comes with continuing education through classes and internal training on issues specific to Teller County. “Mike Akana, deputy chief appraiser, does a lot of training,” she said. “Mike takes it a step further and really goes into our county, into the subdivisions, neighborhoods and characteristics of homes.”
In the last several years, the office is building a strong foundation for assessing property in Teller County, she said.
The assessor’s office is currently fully-staffed with 13 employees “We cut one position in order to help raise the salaries of the rest; that was by design,” she said. “It’s important for retention because the amount of work they are asked to do is pretty substantial.”
If elected, Kittelson looks ahead to 2023 when notices of valuation go out to homeowners. “Before the notices go out, we want to start working with our real-estate professionals as well as our residents,” she said. “We need to get the information out whether it be the media or our website.”
Kittelson, a Republican, has been endorsed by Mark Czelusta, the county treasurer, and Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell.