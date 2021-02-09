In a time when many businesses have closed temporarily or permanently, the coronavirus has wreaked economic devastation on local retail shops and restaurants. With the loss of places that lend character to towns and cities, the devastation has rippling effects.
To help offset the crisis, the city of Woodland Park established a relief fund for businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals. The funds are part of the federal CARES Act awarded to the city and administered by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
By the end of 2019, the city had reimbursed $493,160 to recipients in the three categories, and $7,125 to the city. “Those expenses were for police officers who spent the majority of their time (51% or more) in roles where they are directly responding to COVID or exposed to COVID,” said Michael Lawson, acting city manager.
At the new restaurant/bar Rhapsody, co-owners Erin O’Connell and Laura Davis added an outdoor seating venue after receiving $15,000 of CARES money. With a tent on the back patio, tables, chairs, heaters and a fire pit, Rhapsody customers are socially-distanced and winter-warm.
Ellen Carrick and Dottie Brennan recently shared a meal on the patio. “We felt like we were glamping,” Carrick said.
With money left over, Rhapsody was able to retain its staff of five. “The city wanted to support businesses that had a plan of how I was going to use the money,” O’Connell said. “And we’ve had a great response.”
Rhapsody serves what O’Connell terms shareable foods — bruschetta and flatbreads, for instance — the result of a culinary collaboration with James Diemling.
Diemling’s Red Diamond Gastro Food Truck is parked alongside Rhapsody’s patio but is a separate business. A native of Woodland Park, he was once the personal chef for the Denver Broncos. Diemling received $7,090 from the CARES package.
Both businesses met the city’s requirements to receive the relief dollars. “The city’s hands were largely tied in terms of to whom grant dollars could be awarded and for what uses,” Lawson said.
For Woodland Health and Fitness, the $15,000 boost from the CARES money helped fill gaps. “We were closed for nine weeks,” said Ryan Baade, co-owner of the facility with his wife, who is also named Ryan Baade.
With capacity restrictions and people reluctant to come to the gym, the Baades are struggling. “We saw a sharp decline in the number of people who came back after we opened,” he said.
But the facility has an edge as they accept clients who are part of Medicare’s Silver Sneakers benefit. To date, about 75 of Sneakers’ 160 regulars have come back. Others are waiting for the vaccine, Baade said.
In the nonprofit category, Teller Senior Coalition received nearly $15,000 from the fund. Some of it paid for cleaning supplies, kits, masks and sanitizers. But the bulk of the money provided holiday meals for 138 senior citizens. “We had turkey, pies, everything,” said TSC executive director Kathy Lowry. “Some of our seniors hadn’t been out of the house.”
The meals, delivered by the coalition staff and volunteers, helped soften the emotional blow of not being able to see their families. “We put the money to good use!” Lowry said.