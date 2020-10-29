Of 17,958 ballots mailed to registered voters in Teller County, 957 people had voted in person as of last week.
“And we received 4,803 returned by mail,” said County Clerk & Recorder Krystal Brown, reporting the results to the Teller County Board of County Commissioners Oct. 22. “We had 48 people use the touchscreens and 4,000 used the drop box. So far, so good.”
For the ballot drop box in Divide, the county received a $10,000 grant from the state of Colorado. The grant is funded by the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security, CARES, grant as part of the Help America Vote Act.
To date, there have been 201 cases of COVID-19 in Teller County, 20 within 14 days, said county administrator Sheryl Decker. Of the 201 cases, 22 required hospitalization, including one on Oct. 19.
Decker said as of Oct. 22 the Woodland Park area had 124 cases, Cripple Creek, 11, Divide, 26, Florissant, 37, and Victor, 3.
In other news, Mark Czelusta, county treasurer, reported that his office recorded two foreclosures in the third quarter, the lowest number on record. So far this year, 13 homeowners received foreclosure notices, with 18 or fewer expected by the end of the year, he said.
The low numbers, Czelusta added, are the result of the moratorium on foreclosures, many of them federally-backed mortgages. When the moratorium lifts, he added, the county could possible see another 25-35 foreclosures.
On the other hand, the treasurer’s office released 679 deeds of trust in the third quarter, the highest number of quarterly releases ever recorded, Czelusta said.
In an email to The Courier after the meeting, Czelusta reported that from Jan. 1 through Oct. 21, the office released 1,850 deeds of trust. The number is greater than the total releases of any year on record, with 2.5 months to go. “The explanation is clear; people are refinancing,” he said in the email. “With mortgage rates in the 2.5% to 3.25% range, rates are at once-in-a-lifetime levels, and our folks are taking advantage of them.”
The results of the election Nov. 3 will be posted on the county website, co.teller.co.us.