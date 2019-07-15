Clean the house, play games, ease loneliness, provide vital nursing services, Right at Home fills gaps in a community whose residents are getting older.
On a marketing blitz in Teller County, Mary Budnack, relationship manager for the company, is joining committees and getting acquainted with residents. “My job is to make the phone ring,” she said.
The Colorado Springs-based business provides three levels of care, from doing jobs around the house such as cleaning, cooking, grocery shopping and personal care to more advanced care via certified nursing assistants.
In a time when isolation and loneliness are more prevalent, especially in rural communities, Right at Home fills a need. “We have a client who is on oxygen, who is estranged from her daughter,” Budnack said. “We go over there a couple of nights a week to play games or do puzzles.”
That client was recently hospitalized, and as a result, she was moved up a level to receive care with a certified nursing assistant. What could have been a stumbling block — when she was released from the hospital on a weekend — was not a problem for Right at Home.
“Fortunately, we have a director of nursing who came to the woman’s home on a Saturday to make sure the transition went well, that she had all of her medications and food,” Budnack said. “We did 24-hour care for her for a week. And there is no minimum.”
That client, who lives in El Paso County, has recovered and has now returned to the original provider level. “Now we do four nights a week, playing games and doing puzzles,” Budnack said. “We also take her for doctors’ appointments and things like that.”
As a bonus, Budnack planned to take the client out for hamburgers on an evening last week.
The second level of care includes hands-on assistance with showering, incontinence, dressing and personal hygiene, in addition to the lower level of services.
Right at Home employees can also do “sitter” services for particular clients in facilities. “If somebody is being naughty and trying to escape, we can come in,” Budnack said.
For clients receiving hospice care, the staff at Right at Home provides supplementary services such as staying overnight with them. “Hospice nurses can’t stay; we can do a 12-hour overnight so the family can get some rest,” she said.
The staff at Right at Home, a 17-year company, are employees who are bonded, trained by the staff and have passed a background check, including a check for THC, the narcotic ingredient in marijuana.
“The second they walk in the door, we test them for THC,” she said. “Unfortunately, that has been one of the roadblocks for us.”
Right at Home employs a director of nursing and currently has 50 CNAs on staff.
“Right at Home is a new member of the Golden Bridge Network, providing greatly needed services to our community when assistance with activities of daily living is needed,” said Mary Barrowman, chief executive officer of Prospect, a nonprofit organization that helps residents deal with grief.
The GBN is a group of organizations dedicated to improving the lives of older people in Teller County. “I get calls seeking service and advice and connecting people to (Right at Home) has been a joy. They can keep a family sane and whole and cared for. I have been impressed with their responsiveness, dedication and delivery of care,” Barrowman said.
Right at Home is an independently owned and operated franchise whose services are by private pay. “Medicaid is the only kind of health insurance that will pay for our kind of care,” Budnack said. “I’m hoping that will change because people need the care.”
For information, call 634-4999.