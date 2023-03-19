Cripple Creek — Victor High School students were given a taste of diverse and exciting career opportunities at the school’s 2022-23 Second Annual Career Fair held March 15.

“This is my second year executing this event with CC-V’s college and career counselor, Chris Lukez, and I very much look forward to seeing it grow in the years to come,” oordinator Annie Durham said. “We have so much support for our students in this community, and this event was a perfect example of that.”

Approximately 30 potential employers set up shop at the event to allow students an experience as well as a look at prospective employers.

“I’m incredibly grateful to all businesses and entities who participated in the Career Exploration Fair at CC-V on March 15th,” Durham said. “Their presence gave our students a great opportunity to learn about a variety of career paths they can pursue after graduation.”

Participating in this year’s event were; Law Enforcement / First Responder / Firemen at the Cripple Creek Police Department, Cripple Creek Fire Department, Cripple Creek EMS and Teller County Sheriff’s Department.

Trades represented were: Local 58 Local Union #58 Plumbers, Pipe-fitters and HVAC Service Technicians, Newmont Mining Corp., Hardcastle Heating and Air. Legal / Government entities included: 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Teller County Commissioners, Non- profit organizations — TCRAS, City of Cripple Creek Marketing, Transportation, Park and Recreation, Heritage Tourism and Human Resources Departments. Representing Healthcare — Laureen Murray. Employment: Pikes Peak Workforce Center. Military: Army, Marines. Service / Entertainment: Gold Camp Cafe, Wildwood Casino, Bronco Billy’s Casino, Century Casino and Triple Crown Casinos. The Journalism career path was represented by the Pikes Peak Courier.