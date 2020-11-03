I feel like I’m writing this article to keep myself accountable as much as anyone else, as I love to lift the heavy weights up and put them back down, or as some call it “strength train.”
For those who are avid lifters, sometimes the volume of sets and repetitions of a strength workout can quickly eat each minute allotted for your workout. Before you know it, you look up and 90 minutes to two hours has passed. Once again, just like last workout, just like last week, and just like the week before, you don’t have time to step on the treadmill or engage your quick HIIT workout. I have fallen victim to this all too many times.
Some articles for strength training can be misleading when they state that cardio will eat muscle and take away from strength gains. This isn’t 100% wrong either. Everyone’s threshold will vary, but doing 20-45 minutes of cardio is probably a good range to stay in, unless you are a distance runner or endurance athlete. In fact, mixing in cardio with your strength training can directly benefit your overall objective to get stronger or add muscle mass. Cardiovascular activity triggers better activity through capillaries within the body, which help feed nutrients like amino acids directly to the muscle. With better nutrient delivery your muscles will recover quicker and more effectively. Not only will you have better nutrient delivery, but you will have good vascular aesthetics as well.
As I said in my last column (“Exercising for a good metabolism,” Oct. 7, bit.ly/3kAXjTA), a healthy balance of strength training and cardio activity can give you a more efficient metabolism as well. Cardio exercise will increase your insulin sensitivity, which determines how your body processes carbohydrates and sugars, thus can help decrease fat storages caused by carb intake. Better insulin sensitivity is always advantageous to muscle building, as carbs and glycogen are essential building blocks to gaining muscle. With poor insulin sensitivity, the body will take them and store them as fat instead of storing as glycogen.
Specifically training in the low- to moderate-intensity range will burn a combo of glycogen and fat alike, which can be good. HIIT workouts tend to target the fat stores a little more and if you use resistance exercises during your circuit, can also promote muscle hypertrophy. On the flipside, if this is done at too high of an intensity for too long, you can start to deteriorate muscle as well. It may take a few sessions or even a few weeks to determine how much HIIT your body will tolerate before your strength is sacrificed, but I’m betting it’s around a 20-minute threshold for optimal muscle retention. If you are choosing to do lower intensity cardio, your anabolic ceiling might be raised to around 45 minutes before your muscle takes a blow. As said before, this will vary a little bit from person to person.
If time is an issue and you are torn between putting energy into lifting versus putting energy into cardio, you can do both! You can do them at the same time using HIIT training — otherwise known as circuit training. The cool thing about HIIT is you can set up a series of exercises that are both strength and cardio alike, and do them back-to-back and benefit from both modes of training. If you prefer to keep the two separated, HIIT training is still a good option. You can do a quick circuit when you are done with your heavy lifting so that you can put more focus into your hypertrophy and strength training. As long as the HIIT isn’t too lengthy and you are eating enough of the right stuff, you will still see strength gains.
If you realize you need an increase in cardio, you may need to sacrifice your last 5-20 minutes to focus on getting your heart rate up. Some of the most intense and hardest cardio workouts I’ve done have only lasted four minutes! In order to get the bang for your buck, Tabata-style workouts might be best. Tabata-style workouts consist of 20 seconds of workout and 10 seconds of rest consecutively for four minutes, and if you choose, you can go longer. These short rests keep your heart rate and allow for a great cardiovascular boost.
Everyone needs cardio — even bodybuilders and powerlifters. Doing cardio can actually assist your recovery in strength and muscle building. You have a pretty big window to use cardio until it will start eating your muscles. So if you are new to it, start with a short and less intense cardio session a couple of times of week, and gradually work your way up in time and intensity so that your body can adapt and maintain strength. After all, what good is having muscles, if your heart doesn’t keep ticking for you to use them?
Nate Wilson is a certified personal trainer through NASM and is the owner of Elite Fitness LLC. He is certified for Fitness Nutrition and is a Behavior Change Specialist. Contact Nate at 640-0668 or Natewilson0223@gmail.com.