For my December column, I wrote about how as a boy my beloved Captain Action doll fell apart on Christmas Day (“Captain Action doll a short-lived Christmas toy,” Dec. 14).

Following that incident, I scoured the toy sections in local department stores, but never saw this action figure again. Perhaps I didn’t look hard enough. Who knows. I figured Captain Action was gone forever. Imagine my surprise when Joe Ahearn from Captain Action Enterprises LLC contacted me to say this beloved action figure is alive and well.

Along with Ed Catto, Ahearn formed the enterprise group a few years ago. Ahearn feeds in on all aspects including product development and marketing development as well as lending graphic design skills. He had a part of the 1998-2000 Playing Mantis line resurgence as he had brokered the idea to bring Captain Action back to them. They hired Ahearn as a consultant to the line.

“Joe and I formed Captain Action Enterprises and a few years back. “We’ve had so much fun creating new toys, collectibles, merchandise, books and comics. We’ve worked with top creators and companies, and are excited for all the new activities we’re working on,” Catto said.

Mike Polis was invited to join the team as an equal partner in 2017. “Ed and Joe approached me because of my affinity for pop culture and background as a producer in TV and film. I’m focusing on developing Captain Action, Dr. Evil, Lady Action and the entire cast of characters for a new audience in traditional and non-traditional forms of media,” Polis said.

According to Ahearn, Captain Action reappeared in the pop culture marketplace in 2008. “We decided we did not just want to try re-popping the old toys, but rather built Captain Action into an overall brand. Ed thought the best way to start off was to get a comic book going, which we were able to do with Moonstone Books,” Ahearn said.

That initial entry, complemented by a presence at both New York and San Diego Comic Con, spawned an expansion into collectibles, statues, model kits and other items.

“After building up Captain Action’s presence in the pop culture market for a few years, we were able to put ourselves in a position to put out a new line of figures beginning in 2012 with toy manufacturer Round 2.

We worked hard to create groundbreaking deals with Toys R Us, Marvel and Diamond to create new figures and Marvel character uniform sets,” Ahearn said.

Plans were underway to work with Round 2 and Detective Comics. However, the collapse of Toys R Us put those plans on hold.

Captain Action still resonates with the audience that grew up with him in the 1960s and has found new fans over the years with launches in the late 90s and 2010s.

The character has evolved from a superhero action figure with limited backstory to a traditional “Silver Age” super hero with the DC stories to a Super Spy running the Action Directorate later in other publication by Moonstone and Dynamite.

“We are working on an even more robust offering combining the super spy background with real world stakes that will bring Captain Action into the modern day while still paying homage to the character’s roots as the world’s first superhero action figure,” Ahearn said.

To be continued ...

William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist, editor and public affairs officer. He has lived in southern Colorado 23 years. Contact William at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.