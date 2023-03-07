My December 2022 column explained how my beloved Capt. Action doll fell apart on Christmas Day years ago and that soon afterward I no longer saw the doll on sale.

After reading my column, Joe Ahearn from Capt. Action Enterprises, LLC contacted me to say this beloved action figure is alive and well. Ahearn formed the enterprise a few years ago, and is involved in product and marketing development, and graphic design. My February column touched on Ahearn’s involvement with this product.

According to Ahearn, through Round 2, he and his colleagues were able to release new uniform sets of Capt. America, Spiderman that were upgraded versions over the 1960s releases and further released never before uniforms of Thor, Loki, Iron Man and Wolverine.

“For Capt. Action, besides his usual arsenal, the deluxe set came with a communication device, added a holster for his laser pistol and his head sculpt was given a refresh as was Dr. Evil. We’ve expanded the Capt. Action universe as were able to release figures of Capt. Action’s newest team member, Lady Action via Go Hero and Tonner,” Ahearn said.

Ahearn said Capt. Action continues to appeal to a loyal fan base that follow his adventures and purchase new product offerings as soon as they’re available. “There are new products on the horizon designed to appeal to a broader, younger audience,” Ahearn said.

The 1960, Capt. Action DC comics were reprinted in hardcover book. “It was a labor of love, and we’re thrilled with how this came out... Further, in 2009, we released a revised full color coffee table edition of Michael Eury’s book Captain Action: The Original Super Hero Action Figure which chronicled the history of Capt. Action up until the time of publication,” Ahearn said.

“In 2015, Capt. Action graced the cover of the Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide with a beautiful illustration by artist Paul Gulacy and an accompanying article by Eury.”

In the mid-1960s Ideal Toy licensed Capt. Action to DC Comics which released five issues. “These issues are beloved by many and we had been wanting to make the reissue happen for a long time,” Ahearn said.

Due to how the contract was originally written, there were numerous impediments to collecting these issues. “We felt they deserved to be collected and explored many different options,” Ahearn said.

“This past summer we published our beautifully rendered and re-mastered collected edition of the five issues with added extras, and also released a special limited edition of the book with a Dr. Evil themed book cover during San Diego Comic Con.”

Ahearn believes Capt. Action is all about imagination and being the best everyone can be, he said. “We believe Capt. Action will grow its audience over the next five years with strong storytelling in both publishing media, sparking a new relationship with kids and fans that will propel the property forward for the next 50 years,” Ahearn said.

That being said, it’s now time for me to consider replacing the beloved action figure I lost all those years ago. Only then will my childhood dream of bringing bad guys to justice be fulfilled. :)

William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist, editor and public affairs officer. He has lived in southern Colorado 23 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.