The March 16 Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum was well attended, with a total of more than 100 people both in-person and on Zoom.
Of the nine candidates on the April 5 municipal ballot — two for mayor and seven to fill four council seats — eight were in attendance. Council candidate David Ott was absent due to illness. His opening and closing statements were read by Chamber President and official time-keeper Debbie Miller.
Moderator Carrol Harvey, a former Woodland Park City Council member and current planning commissioner, shared the rules with the candidates. Each candidate was allowed two minutes for opening and closing statements. A unique question was posed to each candidate, who had one minute to answer. Other candidates who desired to speak on that question each had 30 seconds.
Press and audience questions were fielded by all candidates.
OPENING STATEMENTS:
Each candidate started by thanking the chamber for sponsoring the forum and Harvey for moderating. The candidates, who drew numbers to determine their seating order during the forum, spoke in seating order.
Mayoral candidate Robert Zuluaga:
“For 30 years, I have been engaged in civics and constitutional education. I have been encouraging citizen participation in government.
“I support business collaboration with the Downtown Development Authority, the Main Street Program and Keep Woodland Park Beautiful, and building respect as we unify our schools, educators and parents as we strengthen our community.
“… I’ve seen a lack of leadership since the deaths of mayors Neil Levy and Val Carr. … I’m concerned with council leadership in three areas: a lack of transparency where decisions are made in advance, circumventing open discussion, a lack of respect shown to fellow citizens, … and questionable appointments to boards and committees made during Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre’s tenure.”
Council candidate Matt Hayes:
“I’m 28 years old. I moved here from Louisiana six years ago after visiting my mom, who was taking classes at Charis Bible College. …While I disagree with the Charis Bible College philosophy, I can agree that Colorado is a beautiful place.
“I have worked in oil and gas operations, and I am currently a part-owner in a drilling-chemicals company. … After seeing a lack of conservative leadership, I decided to run for city council.
“If elected, I will apply my business experience and conservative values to the governance of the city. I hope to inspire more young people to get involved in community service.”
Council candidate Don Dezellem:
“I have lived in Woodland Park since around 1991 … I’m running on the fact that I am just a normal person. I’m not a politician; I have no political ties. I’m running to represent the citizens.
“During the past five years, ... I have served on the Envision 2030 Comprehensive Plan Committee, in the Parks, Recreation and Open Space and the Sustainability subcommittees. I serve on the Charter Review Committee, I’m a member of the Rotary Club … and graduated from the Citizens Academy.
“I feel that it is important for citizens to be involved in government. I’m here to help with that.”
Council candidate David Ott (as read by Miller):
“I am chief of operations on a contract supporting Space Force. I have a bachelor’s degree in environmental science … I have learned about fire mitigation, land and water management. … I have studied city management through the International City/County Management Association.
“As a veteran, I have dedicated my life to service. …I was introduced to the (Veterans Local Government Management Fellowship Program) and interned with the city of Woodland Park. … I was the broadband project manager.
“I know what right looks like in terms of behavior, leadership and teamwork. I will focus on services for first responders. …I will seek to improve the quality of life for our senior population and reestablish and foster relationships with Teller County, state and federal agencies. … A city council member represents people fairly and serves the community.”
Council candidate Catherine Nakai:
“I have lived in Woodland Park for 20 years. I want to continue to serve on city council. I bring a thoughtful, calm, independent and reasoned voice to council. After 26 years in the professional engineering environment, I am detail oriented and I find solutions to problems without emotion or bias.
“I am efficient and cognizant of time on the dais. I always ask myself if this (decision) is in the best interest of the community. I am not political and have no affiliations. I am a citizen just like you.”
Council candidate Kellie Case:
“I have been involved with Woodland Park for almost 25 years – 17 years as the city finance director/treasurer. … I have a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s in finance. I worked in the Colorado Springs City Auditor’s office … and I’m now a Realtor with Keller Williams.
“I’m here to lend my skills and talents to do the best we can for the citizens of Woodland Park. I think we’ve done great things but there is a lot more to do. … I would appreciate your vote — call me, email me, ask me questions.”
Mayoral candidate Hilary LaBarre:
“I’m running because this community matters to me; the business of the city matters to me. There is the controversy that I was appointed actual mayor, but don’t forget that I served as acting mayor for one and half years, and the previous council appointed me as Mayor Pro Tem just in case something happened to the mayor. Unfortunately, something did, and I lost a good friend.
“I am the most qualified to run the meetings. Policies and procedures didn’t exist for council before I was elected. I wrote the book and stand by it. … I work well with the majority of council. We should all be respectful and professional. I enjoy working with the community.”
Council candidate Frank Connors:
“I am a retired Navy diver. I’ve been an operations manager for oil companies, and I am a licensed insurance agent.
“Home Rule requires city council members to serve ‘at large,’ representing the entire community. I support businesses, the city manager and all city employees. It would be an honor and a privilege to serve on city council.”
Council candidate DeAnn Bettermann:
“I moved to Woodland Park in 2002 from the suburbs of Minneapolis. … I worked at the Deaf and Blind School in Colorado Springs and … I worked in special education at Gateway, Columbine and Summit elementary schools.
“I think I can contribute to city council. I have strong feelings for the public and the average citizen. We are a republic, so vote for me to represent you.”
QUESTIONS:
There were three rounds of questions before press and audience questions. Most questions were straightforward. For example, Zuluaga was asked “What skills or traits will allow you to contribute to effective operations of the council as a whole?” Answers to these questions were similar for each candidate.
Some questions, however, were more controversial, including questions about a mill levy reduction, vendor fees, and what qualities differentiate each candidate from his or her opponents.
The mill-levy question went to Matt Hayes. He floated an idea that the city should set a variable mill levy rate that could be adjusted annually as necessary.
Bettermann said the city received $1 million more in property taxes because of increased assessments. With that said, she and several other candidates agreed that lowering the mill levy could become a possibility.
LaBarre pointed out that property assessments come from the county not the city and that the city’s mill levy has remained the same for decades. Case added that property value increases are related to the market – when assessments are up, taxes go up.
(Fact check – Colorado’s Taxpayers Bill of Rights allows a governing body to decrease its mill levy but that decrease would be permanent unless the voters approve an increase.)
On vendor fees, Harvey framed the question with the following: “Recently some local business owners and political groups proposed that the city reinstate the vendor fee or vendor subsidy. This issue has been framed by some, but not necessarily residents in the community, as a business-support initiative. However, if approved this action would have little impact on small businesses, with an estimated $25-$50 annually, and will disproportionately reduce the city’s revenue and would additionally give a large portion of benefits to what we would call big box businesses here in town.”
She then asked Bettermann to answer in one minute, “Would you support that initiative?”
“From what I understand, businesses have to hire people to do their vendor fees, hire accountants, and they have to report,” Bettermann said. “So, they’re paying for these things that are happening and should have some money coming back because of the work they’re doing. … I believe we should have less taxes.”
Case added that this is not a fee, but a credit or stipend and most businesses have point-of-sale systems. Nakai said figuring out the fee is just a push of a button, adding, “I don’t think it’s necessary to subsidize businesses with taxpayer money.”
Hayes, Dezellem and Zuluaga supported giving back the fee. “If they’re doing government work, they should be compensated,” both Hayes and Dezellem said.
(Fact check – Most of the businessowners who collect taxes use free software provided by the state to perform the calculations, and, as compensation, they are allowed to keep 4 percent of the sales taxes they remit. The Colorado State Auditor calls this a “vendor allowance.” Also, with the passage of HB21-1312 by the Colorado General Assembly, as of Jan. 1, businesses that report more than $1 million in total taxable sales during a particular reporting period will not be allowed to retain the vendor allowance.)
In an emailed comment from Councilmember Rusty Neal after the forum, he said if the council decides to reinstate the city’s vendor fee, businessowners would be paid twice for the same work they are doing for the state and for which they are already compensated.
As for what is the one thing that differentiates the candidates from their opponent(s), Zuluaga said his “one thing” is his commitment to truth and integrity. “I say that because a lot of things are legal but what we need in our community is a commitment to grow together in unity, in truth and in integrity. That builds trust between us all,” he said.
LaBarre said, “First let me say, I don’t really appreciate the implication that I am not truthful nor principled by my opponent. I am both. … I believe strongly in following policies. I believe strongly in principles, and I believe strongly in the rule of law. … I have no ideology or agenda I want to espouse from the dais.”
Later, during final statements, Zuluaga said his comments only referred to himself. “I respect you,” he told LaBarre.
Hayes said what differentiates him from other candidates is his youth. “One thing the voters will have to decide is whether or not they are comfortable with young people being involved in government,” he said.
Dezellem said he considers himself just an average guy who has the common person’s knowledge about what’s going on. “I used to teach communications for a major corporation,” he said. “I have the skill set of being able to sit, listen, evaluate, make a decision and work on a compromise, if needed.”
“I’m the engineering geek in the room,” Nakai said. “I’m detailed oriented. I’ve spent over 15 years, off and on, volunteering. I’m just another citizen who wants to do what is right for my community.”
Case said, “My strength comes from my experience working with the city. ... I’m very intimate with the codes and the budget, which is the city’s work plan. … I try to share that knowledge. I’m an engaging person. I feel I’m kind and thoughtful. I listen, and I would like to hear from more people in the community.”
Connors repeated the Boy Scout oath and said, “I am literally an Eagle Scout.”
“I have a big vision for the city,” Bettermann said. “I can see the changes. ... I can see the potential that the college is bringing. More people and more money and housing prices. We have an opportunity to make this city fun and beautiful. We want our young people back.”
Other questions covered transparency issues, election integrity, marijuana, short-term rentals, attainable housing, growth, RV Parks, Charis Bible College, water and meeting the needs and wants of most residents.
To hear the candidates’ responses to all questions and their closing statements, the entire 2 hour, 36 minute forum video is posted online at facebook.com/CityofWoodlandPark/videos/290797963128478.