The election for the Southern Teller County Health Services District board members is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 2 at 700 North A Street in Cripple Creek. Voters will need to stop by this building to pick up and cast their ballots.

There are 11 candidates running for 7 positions. All were asked seven questions.

Why are you running for office? Why are you the best candidate for the position? What are the biggest challenges facing the FFPD? How do you propose tackling those issues? What experience or expertise would you bring to the board? How will you bring financial sustainability and self-sufficiency to EMS in the community? There has not been an election in the district for 11 years. How is it that now there are 11 candidates for 7 positions? Can you explain the current issues behind this activism?

Some answered the seven questions within their responses.

Jo Ann Kincaid

1) This is an area where I can serve the community by donating my time and experience.

2) My volunteer and work experience has been extensive and devoted to district individuals in the EMS and Healthcare industry.

3) Increases in population and tourism will continue to strain our EMS services as well as our rural and elderly communities.

4) We must continue to offer competitive wages and benefits to draw quality EMTs and paramedics as well as reaching out to our rural communities through the newly innovative Community Paramedic Program and telehealth.

5) As a resident of the district for over 40 years, I have managed and served as a volunteer with the Cripple Creek Ambulance Service, Office Manager for Teller County Public Health for 20 years, and then Office Manager for Cripple Creek Care Center for 20+ years. I have also served on this board of directors, Southern Teller County Health Services District, as secretary for many years.

6) EMS bills and receives payments from individuals insured by Medicaid, Medicare, Health Insurance, Veterans Administration and Private Pay. In addition, the district receives a 3.7 mill levy through property taxation. In total, this has been and will continue to sufficiently cover all expenses, salaries and provide a contingency fund for future projects.

7) During and after the COVID 19 pandemic, the Care Center was unable to attract and retain adequate nurses and nursing assistants to care for the 45 - 50 residents. Nursing homes are required to maintain a specific nurse to resident ratio. As the nursing staff dwindled, the Care Center census was also forced to drop to 30 residents. This was not sufficient to cover expenses and the board of directors was forced to make the very difficult decision to close the nursing home.

Lawrence Cowan

Why are you running for office? I have served on this board since July 2022; prior to that I was the Administrator of the Cripple Creek Care Center for 6 years prior to the closing of the facility on June 15, 2022, due to the inability to recruit nurses. I work with the Board as the administrator of the care center and am familiar with how the EMS portion of this special district works.

2.) Why are you the best candidate for the position? My 7 years as part of the special district/care center has provided me with a great deal of knowledge about the building and I have 30 years’ experience as a licensed nursing home administrator and 36 years’ experience in the healthcare field with a wide experience in management, operations and regulatory compliance. I have been an integral part of the decisions made to refurbish the former Cripple Creek Care Center building into the new EMS headquarters and as a homeowner/tax payer in the community, I have a vested interest in what happens in this community.

What is the biggest challenge facing EMS in CC? Get the building refurbished, keeping the community involved with the updates to the building and the building of the new ambulance bays at the EMS building.

How do you propose tackling those issues? I believe developing a new marketing program that focuses on each individual new project, highlighting the awesome personnel that work for EMS and also encouraging the community to become more involved with what is happening within the district and possibly a get to know the board members at some point.

What experience would you bring to the EMS Special district board? I have 36 years’ experience working in the healthcare sector, with 30 years as a licensed nursing home administrator with excellent regulatory compliance, excellent people skills and working with and on multiple boards during my career. Six years working with the special district board as the administrator of the care center and almost one year serving as a board member. Excellent knowledge of the new EMS building (formerly the care center building). I believe in doing the right thing for the right reasons, even if decisions are made that are difficult. “Difficult decisions are never easy decisions”, this is my personnel belief. I support our community of Cripple Creek and what to make it the best place it can be for all citizens and visitors to Cripple Creek.

6. How will you bring financial sustainability and self-sufficiency to EMS in the community?

Through implementation of a budget in collaboration with the other board members and the EMS Director.

7. There has not been an election in the district for 11 years. How is it that now there are 11 candidates for 7 positions? Can you explain the current issues behind this activism?

I was appointed to fill a vacant position on the board less than a year ago. In the six years that I have been associated with the board, published notices for board members applicants did not get any responses. Now all seven board positions are filled through appointment. There has been interest this time, probably because the closure of the Care Center.

Tom Greive

I have lived and worked in Cripple Creek for the last twenty-five years. I am running for office because I was asked to by several people. I am a detail-oriented person who has worked with budgets and has usually stayed within the limits that were set. I have heard that overspending is one of the biggest problems facing this organization. I would like to look at the past few years' available funds along with the budget and see where it comes together. Do detailed search into what is actually a necessity or just a want and go from there, be practical. Throughout my life I have always held a supervisory or managerial position. Whether it be a warehouse foreman, a factory supervisor, a Colorado Mounted Ranger or a casino manager, I have always had to work with budgets and available funds. The Colorado Mounted Rangers is an all-volunteer organization where we paid for equipment with either dues from the members or from fundraisers. From labor costs to parts and equipment I have dealt with it all. From grants to fundraisers as well as the community sustainability and self- sufficiency can be achieved. I believe there are so many candidates for these positions because people are wanting to be more involved in their communities and what is taking place in them.

Lee Walker

My name is LeRoy Walker and I go by Lee. I live in Victor with my family. I'm originally from South Carolina and I've been living in Colorado for 5 years, in Victor almost 2 years now. I've been involved in emergency services for over 20 year, most of that time in South Carolina

I've been an active member of Victor fire department since I moved to Victor. I'm also a representative on the Region 16 Opioid council for Teller County. I'm running for position on the board so that I can help our community continue to receive quality health & emergency care. Also, as a board member it's our responsibility to see that our employees are taken care of and make sure they get the financial funding for continuing training and education they need. We need to also make sure they have the necessary tools and equipment they need in order to accomplish their job successfully. From my understanding, most of these needs are being met and as a board member it's our job to see that they continue to be met but also continue to strive for improvement in these areas. Provide more hands-on training for local volunteer agencies so they can be better trained to assist when needed. Promote the ride-along program to volunteer agencies so they can better familiarize themselves with equipment and operating procedures.

Financial stability for health and emergency services in rural areas can be difficult. Usually rural areas have lower populations; therefore, less tax dollars being taken in which leads to less funding for health and emergency services. One area to help in financial stability would be faster reimbursement from insurance companies and government insurance entities. Grants can also help in achieving financial sustainability but on short-term basis but make great building blocks for financial sustainability.

Until recently I wasn't aware there had not been an election in the district for over 11 years. It is to my understanding that in the past few years there's been very little interest in the board. It's hard to hold elections when there's no candidates' names on the ballot. That in my opinion falls on our local citizens for not stepping up to the plate to fill the empty seats of the board and not taking an active interest in the local health and emergency services. I can't explain the sudden interest and activism in regard to the board but it is good to see folks in the community taking an interest. I personally put my name on the ballet because I'm a good candidate for this position. I bring over 20 years of knowledge and experience as a firefighter/EMT in both rural and urban settings. I've seen a lot in the health and emergency services field, the good and the bad. I also bring in the perspective view of someone who works alongside our emergency responders on a regular basis. If elected, I'm willing to put forth my time, effort and energy into helping this board and organization continue to thrive and provide the best possible services to our citizens.

Patty Waddle

Why I am running for office….

Special service districts are a form of local government allowing communities to fill in gaps of services not otherwise provided through national, county, or state governance. These districts are governed by a service plan approved by the county commissioners providing the course of action and basis for all decisions made by the elected officials serving on the district and funded through property taxes. It is when the elected officials deviate from this plan, the outcome can cause controversy and discourse among the taxpayers funding the district. I am running for this office to ensure the actions of the elected officials serving in this district comply with the policies, procedures, and mandates in the service plan and regulations governing the operations of this special district. Through this process, the taxpayers can be confident their taxes are supporting the purpose for the creation of the special district.

Why are you the best candidate…

I have been a taxpayer to this special district since 2001 residing in the Florissant area of the district, and wasn’t even aware of its existence until recently when the district elected officials discontinued a service mandated by the charter which became a source of controversy for many people in the community. I learned how important it is to be aware of local government entities and the role taxpayers must play in monitoring the actions of these elected officials. If I am elected, I understand this importance and welcome the opinions and insight of taxpayers in expressing their concerns and thoughts.

Biggest Challenge…

The biggest challenge facing this district is creating a sense of community and communication with the taxpayers in the district. No longer can this district operate in a silo away from the scrutiny and eyes of the public. I believe we learned this lesson, when the board of directors for this district removed a service without full disclosure to the public supporting this district. This should never happen again.

Tackling those issues.

The board must promote and actively recruit candidates during the election process. For decades there has not been an election and the Board of Directors are the same people. The number of candidates in this election is amazing and a step in the right direction. However, the election process is not being advertised by the current board (many who are also seeking election) and not accessible to many taxpayers who live outside the Cripple Creek area since to vote you have to go in person to a specific location. Many people who live north of the city do not even realize there is an election, when to vote or where to go.

Experience….

Having worked for agencies governed by regulations, rules, and standards since 1975, I have an understanding of how to implement standards and regulations into practice and services for the community. That is what I will bring to the table if elected to this position.

How will you bring financial sustainability and self-sufficiency to EMS in the community?

The financial sustainability and self-sustainability occur when the special service district is able to balance the amount of revenue generated through taxes to provide the services mandated in the Service Plan. As needed, the special district board should be aware of and apply for grants or additional funding streams to expand services as needed.

There has not been an election in the district for 11 years. How is it that now there are 11 candidates for 7 positions? Can you explain the current issues behind this activism?

Having an election for public officials should not be considered activism. When you can generate community interest for community members to represent their neighbors in making decisions on how taxpayer dollars are spent, then that is a success in the democratic process. Based on decisions made by the current board concerning the closure of the wellness center woke up the community to be more involved in the monitoring of the actions by this special services district.

Shanon Conley

1) Why are you running for office? I would like to finish and promote some of the great things that have started to include: Construction of a new building to house the EMS and their vehicles. Efforts to use green energy solutions for the buildings and upgrades to make them more efficient. Community Paramedic Program to assist the community with the behavioral health crisis services, telehealth for healthcare gaps, and hunger reduction services. American Red Cross shelter location. Multiple use training facility for many community partners. Additionally, making space available and ready for Cripple Creek Police Department dispatch to operate in the event of an emergency.

2) Why are you the best candidate for the position? I am the best candidate for the job due to my background in construction; this has been an asset during the building planning phase and would continue to be during EMS building construction. I have been working in the community as a Senior Advocate for over 3 years. Helping our local senior citizens navigate challenges, so they can remain in their homes happy and safe. As a part of this position I have had many opportunities to work with the EMS staff to meet the needs of the seniors in our community. Due to my advocacy position, I will have vital input from the community about the how the Community Paramedic Program is working and be able to make these findings available to the Board.

3) What are the biggest challenges facing. - In the past years EMS has been housed at the City of Cripple Creek Fire Department. The city has graciously shared this space. With the growing community, the need for the EMS to grow is pressing. In my opinion, we are needing to get the EMS moved to the new location and the additional space for more ambulances and parking underway.

4) How do you propose tackling those issues? The Board has worked hard to get the building designed, green energy planned for power, the right team to get it done efficiently, and is seeking grants for partial funding. I propose that I would utilize my construction management and grant funding background to ensure this project is successful, on-time and well budgeted.

5) What experience or expertise would you bring to the STCHSD Board? My expertise for this position comes from owning and operating a construction business, senior advocacy in our local area, and knowledge of grant funding practices.

6) How will you bring financial sustainability and self-sufficiency to EMS in the community? The Financial sustainability of the Emergency Medical Services side of the District has been proven through the financials available to the public. If elected I would continue to ensure that best financial practices are followed. The growth of the City additionally validates sustainability. The use of the green energy power and energy efficiency upgrades is one of the first ways to become self-sufficient.

7) There has not been an election in the district for 11 years. How is it that now there are 11 candidates for 7 positions? Can you explain the current issues behind this activism? The public interest was not present over the last 11 years. The new interest is vital to a thriving community! I appreciate your interest, please come out to vote on May 2, 2023. Respectfully your fellow community member, Shanon Conley.

Pat Martin

1. Why are you running for office?

I believe that serving where you live is vital. I have a passion for our community and investing in it and the people we serve.

2. Why are you the best candidate for the position?

I have a working knowledge of the Southern Teller County Health Services District and know how important it is the protect its viability.

3. What are the biggest challenges facing the STCHSD?

We were faced with difficult circumstances during the closer of the Care Center. The transition of the building closer of the making it viable for EMS. Another major challenge is the sustainability of EMS which is also a major issue throughout the county because reimbursements from insurance companies for provided care.

4.How do purpose tackling those issues?

We are in the process of remodeling the care center building for EMS and have approved plans for the ambulance bays to be constructed upon city approval. The state recently created an EMS Sustainability System Task Force to work sustainability issuing . I will be participating in those meetings to ensure our voice will be heard.

5.What experience or expertise would you bring to the STCHSD Board?

I bring a history of transparency, integrity honesty. I have served on this board for 6 years and have a working knowledge of its needs. I worked for the City Cripple Creek for 8 years in Marketing and Events, PIO (Public Information Officer). I currently am the Assistant Director at Choices in Cripple Creek. I have experience with best business practices to include planning and maintaining budgets. Organizing and building healthy relationship with employees and volunteers.

6. How will you bring financial sustainability and self-sufficiency EMS in the community?

As a board we have a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers of Southern Teller County to be fiscally responsible and follow the budget. To be forward thinking to insure it is sustainable for the future.

7. There has not been an election in the district for 11 years. How is it that now there are 11 candidates for 7 positions? Can you explain the current issues behind the activism?

With the closure of the Care Center interest has peaked. I was appointed to the board 6 years ago. Positions for the board members were advertised during those years with no response. Appointments were necessary to keep the district moving forward. Now with the outside interest the voters of Southern Teller County can decide.

Scott Marshall

1. The reason I am running for the position is to be more transparent and honest with the community, which doesn’t deserve to be blindsided on anything moving forward.

2. Being disabled gives me a better insight and point of view.

3. The district is going to have many more challenges with people moving to and working in Cripple Creek. Bigger casinos ae going to have more people staying in town. I believe recreational marijuana will create medical issues in the long term.

4. I tackle issues by writing and researching all avenues I ask the right questions from all resources and do a lot of research on anything I take on.

5. I have worked in construction for 45 years. I know how to run a business and how to make critical decisions, how to bid on jobs. I have worked in surveillance and know how to wire surveillance systems.

6. Get every available grant we can and have community fundraisers to provide training and equipment needs for EMS.

7. I feel it is the right time to serve the community. Health needs are important to me.

Tammy Bruntz

1) Why are you running for office? I am running for office as I have always had a desire to serve my community and feel as a CPA and having spent five years serving my prior communities fire and EMS department that I have a very unique set of skills that are valuable to the special district.

2) Why are you the best candidate for the position? Being a CPA for over 30 years with 20 plus years in education I am very familiar with the governmental processes of accounting and reporting.

3) What are the biggest challenges facing the district? The Special Health District is a separate district from the fire department and the Health District was created to serve Southern Teller County with health services. Just as it did for several decades with the care center. Unfortunately, the care center was plagued with staffing issues and was forced to closed. So the biggest challenge is to be able to provide the necessary health care needed by the community within the boundaries of the special district.

4) How do you propose tackling those issues? I believe that the current board has begun some great work in revising the use of the care center building and adding mental health services to the current EMS services being provided, this work will need to continue and grow as the community grows.

5) The expertise I bring is discussed in questions one and two.

6. How will you bring financial sustainability and self-sufficiency to EMS in the community? The previous boards have worked very hard in creating a sustainability in the district in leading the district to have no financial debt by paying off the mortgage on the care center building several years ago.. But I will use my expertise as discussed to help maintain this stability and still provide needed services to the community.

7. There has not been an election in the district for 11 years. How is it that now there are 11 candidates for 7 positions? The election is due to some great recruiting by locals in community for the current election, in prior years no more than the 7 candidates on the board have shown interest and thus no election was necessary. Can you explain the current issues behind this activism? There was a lot of disappointment in the closing of the care center and this has created a larger interest in the special district by the community.

David Schoenberger

I’m a Colorado native from the Denver area and have lived in Teller County with my wife of 52 years since 1997. I operated a successful business in the Denver area for 9 years and a successful business in Teller County for 20 years and retired in 2022. I have been serving on the STCHSD board of directors for 10 years. We oversee taxpayer funds for the EMS and funds to maintain and make improvements on the building that housed the Cripple Creek Care Center. I am currently Chairman of the Board after the resignation and sadly the passing of Chairman Jim Vance.

1. I am a candidate for a position for the Board of Directors for the Southern Teller County Health Services District, so that I may continue to serve the community and help the Emergency Medical Services continue to be the best that that they already are.

2. I believe I’m a great candidate because I gleaned a lot of knowledge from the dedicated and wise leadership from those on the board before me. I don’t have all the answers but can encourage others to speak up and be an influence on major decisions.

3. The current challenge the board is facing is our building project converting the old care center to the new EMS building which will house 6 ambulances and private rooms for the EMTs and help the EMS provide the most updated care for our community including adding a paramedic and become efficient with the ability to handle mental health issues.

4. Having a positive working relationship with the EMTs, listening to their concerns and continue to work hand in hand with the other local agencies that can give us insight and resources will help us to reach these goals.

5. I believe I bring to the board the ability to listen and hear all sides of the issues and allow board members and community to present their thoughts and be able to come together with a good and proper plan.

6. Our financial stability will continue with the wise use of taxpayer funds and seeking grants to help cover expenses for updated ambulances and equipment to keep our EMTs safe as they do their jobs.

7. In the past 10 years of being on the board there has been very little interest from the public to be on the board. Most of the time not even a full board. When the COVID pandemic hit, CNAs and nurses started leaving at an alarming rate and the center had to reduce the number of residents so that the staff that stayed could take care of them in a right and proper way. State and federal funding helped for the overtime and extra expenses the center incurred. When funding came to an end, their was not enough income to cover expenses and the administrator wisely decided to close the care center according to Colorado law and placed all our residents smoothly and carefully in other facilities. This was painful and sad for all the staff and board members. The health care crisis and care centers were happening all over the state and nation. The STCHSD board manages the taxpayer funds to maintain and make improvements on the building that housed the care center. The care center had to be self sufficient. When the announcement was made that the care center was closing, a local resident began spreading stories that the board chose to close the center for other reasons and told other residents to become candidates in order to oust the current board members. The current board members are dedicated to serving whole heartedly and are like minded to see that the EMS is able to serve our growing community with the best of their abilities. Our EMS director and all the EMTs have great attitudes and the desire to serve and we want to help them succeed.

Jeffrey Rucker

Why are you running for office?

I was asked if I would come back to the board by former President James Vance. I always look for ways to serve the community with skills that I have acquired throughout my life.

2) Why are you the best candidate for the position?

I was Fire Chief of Cripple Creek from 1989(Volunteer) through 1993(Professional) I was involved in upgrading our fire department and ambulance through the beginnings of gambling. I was a Paramedic EMT-I / IV and worked as an EMT-I after I left the fire chiefs position for an additional 7 years. I was on the Southwest Teller County Hospital District Board of Directors for 10 years and stepped down as the President in 2000. Working with Public Officials has always been easy for me as I am easy to approach.

3) What are the biggest challenges facing the SWTCHD?

We are in the process of building an ambulance barn and turning the once Cripple Creek Care Center into a premiere EMS building, training Center, and community health office. I am a budget hawk and realize the need to be efficient and transparent when using public money.

4) How do you propose tackling those issues?

Through sound financial decision-making, oversight, and selecting integrity, skills, and quality leadership in the men and women of Cripple Creek Ambulance Service.

5) What experience or expertise would you bring to the SWTCHD Board?

I was a former Board Member, Fire Chief, and EMT-I Paramedic. I have long-standing friendships with many members of SWTCHD and the Fire Department.

6. How will you bring financial sustainability and self-sufficiency to EMS in the community?

SWTCHD has been financially stable for quite a while. The past boards under the leadership of James Vance have managed to build a great footing on which future boards can rely upon. I will scrutinize budgets and public spending and will insist on transparency.

7. There has not been an election in the district for 11 years. How is it that now there are 11 candidates for 7 positions? Can you explain the current issues behind this activism?

Our lawyers for the District explained that since no one has been elected for 11 years we were required by law to hold an election. After putting out the call for candidates we ended up with 11 candidates seeking 7 seats.