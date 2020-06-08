In a forum held June 3, candidates for Teller County commissioner and District Attorney for the 4th Judicial District talked about the expected budget cuts by the state, impacts of business shutdowns due to the pandemic, and the need for increased broadband accessibility.
David Rusterholtz and Dan Williams are running to replace term-limited Marc Dettenrieder in District 3. Erik Stone and Phil Mella are running to replace the term-limited Norm Steen in District 1. Michael Allen and Mark Waller are running to replace term-limited Dan May as the DA.
All agreed that businesses must reopen immediately and each confirmed their positions on limited government and preserving Second Amendment rights. All of the candidates are Republicans.
Former Woodland Park mayor pro tem Carrol Harvey moderated the panel, which was sponsored by the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce. While 10 people were allowed into City Hall that evening, more than 60 people observed the forum via the Zoom online platform.
Q. Recognizing the potential for reduced property values in 2020 and the future needs for surplus funds, how would you prioritize and plan for the future economic needs of Teller County?
Mella: The state budget is going to have to be cut, and it will impact us. The state budget is $32 million and the discretionary percentage of that is $12 million. I recently met with an official from the county and we viewed our current standing financially now and into next year. I am told we are on firm financial footing because of the conservative stewardship of the current and previous commissioners. I would maintain the fiscal conservative principles that I embedded on this dais for seven years, fighting for tougher budgets, ringing out efficiencies, making sure taxpayer money is well put to use. And if it’s not necessary I will lobby to eliminate it.
Rusterholtz: We don’t know what’s going to happen with property evaluations or what money will be coming in. Being a business owner I always have to prepare for the worst scenario, to tighten our belts wherever possible. I think the vulnerable places are the schools and our emergency resources, to see that they’re taken care of.
Stone: Property values still have to play out; the market needs to decide that. Forty percent of our budget comes from both state and federal sources, so that’s why it’s important that our commissioners be plugged in at the state level. My big focus is the road and bridge department and with the ongoing pandemic, to make sure the county health department is properly funded. And that we have the assistance from the state in order to provide adequate testing especially as we move to fall. The pandemic is not going to end soon.
Williams: The Joint Budget Committee is meeting to try and slash our budget in Colorado by $3.3 billion. That’s going to impact the Department of Human Services, which also protects our vulnerable population — our senior citizens and our children. We’ve got a contingency fund of over $2 million, thanks to our county commissioners and their conservative practices. Took us 12 years to do that. We spent $100,000 for COVID expenses but we’re hoping to get it back, just like 3,000 other counties are. There’s a little uncertainty out there, but I’m sure with sound principles and solid engaging with our higher offices at the state level, we’ll be OK. I’m ready to make those hard choices with input of the people.
Q. What do you hope to accomplish as a county commissioner?
Mella: I’ll be focusing on transportation, including a reliever route, forest management/wildfire mitigation, examining opportunities to expand affordable or workforce housing. I’m interested in public/private relationiships like the one in Colorado Springs which requires no out-of-pocket money from the government but using private activity bonds.
Rusterholtz: I hear from so many people who say the elected people seem to be insulated from others. I want to make myself obviously available to the people of the county. I want to streamline the building process and, in transportation, work toward finding a reliever route to help move traffic through Woodland Park. I want to make sure we work with the cities in the county.
Stone: When elected, I will be joining other newly-elected commissioners from around the state, including former Colorado Senate President Kevin Grantham from Fremont County, to found the Colorado Commissioners Freedom Coalition dedicated to preserving the natural rights of the citizens we serve. We have to protect them, not by defying these laws and orders but by challenging then together as a coalition. That’s a really big deal and something that’s never been done before. As well, it’s important that we take a look at our road and bridge department in light of what may be difficult economic times.
Williams: I’m really concerned about the future of Teller County. We’ve got a bright future but we need real leaders. I’m looking at vulnerable populations, so let’s start with our older folks. Last year we took a 30% rise in property taxes; this year we’re probably looking at the loss of our senior exemption of property taxes for our and our veterans and disabled veterans. If we’re not careful we’re going to have longterm residents being forced out. I’m also concerned about our children; we had our 10th suicide this week and and that was a child. This has got to stop. We’ve got to have unity.”
Q. What do you hope to accomplish as a DA?
Allen: The primary responsibility of a DA’s office is public safety and protecting your constitutional rights. I have been on cases where somebody has killed somebody and have not filed a case. You know why? Because we have the right to defend ourselves. I want to continue to lead the state in prosecution of violent and career criminals. We typically have 200 felony trials a year. I want to revamp the homicide units. I plan to create an animal cruelty unit. And I want to assure everybody that I will not be involved in Red Flag enforcement as your next district attorney.
Waller: We live in one of one of the safest communities in the state. It’s not about prosecuting more cases, it’s about making us safer. Sometimes that does mean prosecuting cases. I think we need to focus on going after illegal grow operations. We also need to be eliminate human trafficking. Most importantly we need to protect your right to protect yourelf. That means fighting for the kinds of legislation necessary to allow you to exercise your Second Amendment rights. We had Republican DAs in this state who supported Red Flag legislation in 2018 and that’s why it’s the law today.
Questions and answers have been curated for space. View the entire two-hour forum at youtu.be/jfRCdXxkK_I.