After Teller County became part of the 7th Congressional District, a result of the 2020 U.S Census, Carl Andersen of Woodland Park hopes to replace Ed Perlmutter.
Perlmutter, an Arvada Democrat, announced recently that he will retire and will not seek a ninth term in 2022.
“I was kind of shocked when Mr. Perlmutter decided to retire,” Andersen said. “We have an opportunity for this district to be represented by somebody new, especially with Ed stepping down.”
Andersen announced his candidacy Jan. 25 and is currently collecting signatures to petition onto the ballot for the November election. He needs 1,500.
In a follow-up interview, Andersen talks about issues he would focus on if elected.
With more than 3,300 veterans in Teller County, Andersen points to the consequences of war — the number of suicides, in particular. “It’s bad enough we put them in harm’s way in other countries and battles, but to leave them in harm’s way when they come home, that’s what’s unacceptable,” he said. “We need to do something with veterans’ services to improve the mental health of our veterans.”
Builder and owner of Andersen Land and Andersen Enterprises, he has a keen interest in housing. “The cost of housing is a runaway train,” he said. “It’s not just about the contractors and suppliers but it goes back to regulations and the labor pool.”
With workers demanding higher wages, the result is higher costs for insurance as well as supplies, he said. “Every week we’re searching for materials trying to figure out whose going to get the job and then we need to get people back to work,” he said. “That issue has driven up the cost of things due to fewer people in the labor force.”
On national issues, Andersen hopes to stop the flow of illegal immigration. “We need to do something about our southern border,” he said. “When our border patrol officers are quitting because they are disgusted with their jobs, obviously there’s a problem and we need to get a handle on it.”
If elected, Andersen said he would cast a light on fire mitigation and personal responsibility. “The national forest is almost everybody’s neighbor. We need to start holding people accountable for good fire-mitigation practices,” he said.
In the time of the coronavirus, exacerbated by the delta and omicron variants, Andersen is against executive orders and vaccine mandates, but says he’s not against the vaccine itself. “It’s not that we’re anti-vaxxers; we’re against being forced into it. That portion of it, I think, is wrong,” he said. “People should have that choice. HIPPA laws need to be followed for COVID just like any other medical ailment.”
Andersen stands by his position and that of his wife, Shannon, who resigned from her position as a vice president of Vectra Bank in Woodland Park rather than follow the company’s vaccine mandate. “There have been vaccinations for years that have been left alone. What makes this one so different? In the history of vaccinations, has it ever been 100%?” Andersen said.
On the other hand, Andersen acknowledges that COVID can be deadly. “But I do think that people have the right to do for their health what they think is right,” he said. “On the other hand, how is it that somebody else should tell us what to put in our body.”
To date, Andersen is opposed by three Republicans in the election: Laurel Imer, Erik Aadland and Timothy Reichert; and one Democrat, State Sen. Brittany Petterson.