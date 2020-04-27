Greeted by a parade of friends and neighbors, each socially distant, Roy Fitzwater capped off two months of chemotherapy with a royal welcome in Woodland Park.
Diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer the last day of 2019, Fitzwater and his wife Margaret moved to Houston so he could be treated at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. “I had tumors everywhere in my body,” he said.
After daily treatments of chemotherapy in pill form, Fitzwater is on a healing path. “The doctors said I have had a phenomenal response to the chemotherapy,” he said adding that most of the tumors are at least half the size and some are gone. “Right now the prospect is that I’ll be on chemotherapy forever.”
Throughout the months in Houston, Fitzwater measured physical progress via the pedometer. Before the cancer, he chalked up 10,000 steps a day but treatments put a crimp in his athletic schedule, at least for awhile. “After two months of chemo, I had three days in a row where I got back to 10,000 steps,” he said.
The treatments caused a compression fracture in his spine, an unforeseen effect at a time when elective surgeries took a back seat during the pandemic.
“We found a doctor in Oklahoma who does that procedure in his office, so it’s not subject to the prohibition of surgeries,” Fitzwater said.
What Fitzwater calls his “faith journey” included quite literally a trip along several highways, from Woodland Park and Houston to Tulsa, Okla. and back.
Fitzwater continues his treatment of one chemotherapy pill a day, with periodic checkups at Penrose Hospital, which is affiliated with M.D. Anderson. “They just started that relationship a year ago in March,” he said. “The people at Penrose have just been so great.”
Fitzwater is among the 20% of lung cancer patients who have never smoked. “This particular kind of cancer can have one of four genetic markers where there is actually a genetic defect in the tumor,” he said. “I’m in that 20% and I have the rarest of all the markers but this highly-targeted chemotherapy only attacks that type of cancer.”
Fitzwater’s energy level is apparent, his gratitude at a peak. “And the welcome home was over the top,” he said.
Kay Smiley and Kaye Sanford organized the parade April 17. “It was just overwhelming, the care, the love, the support,” Fitzwater said, overcome with emotion.
In their next adventure, the couple has been hired by the Navigators in Colorado Springs to oversee a staff of 50 for development and training while offering pastoral care, counseling and marriage seminars.