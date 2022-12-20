Inside the front cover, the neatly written note in cursive says, “Happy Learning, March 31, 1966, Mom & Dad.” It’s one of my favorite books from my childhood and it has that well-worn look and feel of a treasured book. Although the hard cover corners are a bit scruffy and the spine is loose, none of the pages are torn.
The book is called “Tell Me Why, Answers to Hundreds of Questions Children Ask,” by Arkady Leokum. It was published in 1965 and was the first of 17 books written by Leokum. The book became a series of four whose titles are “Tell Me Why,” “More Tell Me Why,” “Still More Tell Me Why,” and “More More More Tell Me Why.”
Recently, I looked through the five chapters of the book’s 472 pages. It’s a useful book for kids of nearly every age because it goes from the simple to the sophisticated. There are questions about the world, the human body, the history of the planet, how things are made, and much more. The questions cover everything from geography and astronomy to anatomy, history and psychology. These are some samples from the chapter called “The World Around Us:” What is the jet stream? What causes the waves in the ocean? What is fog? Why does iron get rusty?
Here are a few questions from the “How It Began” chapter. How did the calendar begin? Why do barber shops have barber poles? When were mirrors first used?
Chapter 3, “The Human Body,” includes questions like: What makes us hungry? Why do we perspire? Why do we laugh? What causes us to remember things?
Chapter 4, “How Other Creatures Live,” poses questions like: Why do crickets sing? Why aren’t spiders caught in their own webs? How does a barometer predict weather?
The last chapter is titled “How Things are Made.” What makes a baseball curve? How are different inks made? My favorite one is the last question in the book — How is chocolate made?
Leokum’s books were so popular in the 1960s and 1970s that they became the basis for a bilingual educational series for classrooms with teacher guides and teaching strategies. Although his “Tell Me Why” books weren’t particularly entertaining or inspiring, they were widely read and remain useful, especially for children. In 2012, Randall Munroe’s book “Thing Explainer: Complicated Stuff in Simple Words” was published. Using the 1,000 most common words in the English language, Monroe used drawings and illustrations to explain the functions and mechanics of over 50 subjects. For example, full pages depict a food-heating radio box (a microwave), sky-boat pushers (jet engines), and the stuff under a car’s front cover (engine, etc.). One can learn about the color of light, what’s inside smartphones and the periodic table. The illustrations are clever and creative, and the explanations are fun.
As I’ve been browsing through “Tell Me Why” and the “Thing Explainer” at home, I’m left with so many questions. I wish that every question on my mind had a good answer. Yet, it’s one thing to answer science-oriented questions with concrete, factual answers. It’s quite another thing to address societal or cultural questions which persist from year to year and evolve, change, or linger. Nonetheless, it’s human nature to wonder and inquire, ponder and predict.
In this context, as 2023 starts, I wonder why it is that we can successfully send a spacecraft around the moon and back, yet we can’t seem to solve important problems here on earth. For example, humankind has figured out how to design, build, and send an object called the Rover to Mars to study soil samples of soil, but we can’t seem to design transportation systems which don’t harm the planet. The aerospace industry designed a spacecraft which successfully altered the orbit of an asteroid but we can’t seem to provide adequate transportation for people who don’t own cars. With so much advanced technology in every facet of our lives, why can’t we put in place sustainable energy systems for cities and communities?
I wonder why hip replacements are so well crafted that they’re routine in the U.S., but we can’t seem to figure out how to provide basic health care to everyone in the country. Tell me why the American health-care system has a wealth of medical knowledge and resources yet women and minorities still face obstacles in obtaining the care they need for themselves and their families?
Tell me why we have an infrastructure for voting in elections, yet we fail to reach 100% voter turnout. How can we end violence by guns? What are the solutions to end homelessness, and how will we surmount the obstacles to get it accomplished? How will we make sure everyone has enough food to eat? How do we ensure that the oceans, rivers, forests, soil and air are clean and healthy forever and ever?
Please, tell me how and tell me why.
