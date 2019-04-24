Kids romping around outside, camping, hiking and mapping, this summer science camp is education among trees and open sky.
A five-day camp, the experience includes an overnight in the wilderness along with lessons taught — via FaceTime — with science professors in the field.
Funded by Green Box Arts, the Kirkpatrick Family Fund and the Manitou Springs School District, the camp is intended to help students develop a reverence for nature.
“The camp is specifically targeted at students in the district who don’t have that outdoor opportunity,” said Miles Groth, instructor for the Mountain Academy of Arts and Sciences at Ute Pass Elementary School in Chipita Park. “We try to offer different outdoor opportunities and experiences.”
Sixth-grade students who graduate from the Mountain Academy are eligible to apply for the camp, which is for seventh-, eighth-and ninth-graders. “We’ll spend a night and two days in Lost Creek Wilderness which is in Tarryall,” Groth said.
Unlike the old days when the teachers took care of the details, Groth leaves the planning, food and lessons, to the students. “They’ll have to develop a research question, maybe a forest or fire ecology study where we’ll go to part of the Waldo Burn Area,” he said, adding that if students choose to study Fountain Creek, the group will test the water.
The camp is one of several funded by the grant for students from second grade through high school.