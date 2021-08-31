The specific definition of the word “calorie” in the Oxford English Dictionary is “the energy needed to raise the temperature of 1 gram of water through 1 degree Celsius.”
A calorie is, essentially, how much energy your body can derive from a given food, or a way to measure a unit of energy. Or even simpler, a calorie is a unit of heat. It is an objective measurement and doesn’t care what the insulin response is after ingested or from what type of food the unit of energy comes. One calorie from a piece of chicken is the same as one calorie from a Snickers bar as far as quantity goes. Generally speaking, all calories are equal — they measure out to be the same.
There are a few things to consider in the differences between calorie sources, however.
Thermic Effects of Food (TEF): In short, TEF measures how much energy is needed to digest, absorb or store food just ingested. Some foods like kale, chicken, spinach or the cliché “healthy and clean” foods that are eaten may cause a higher thermic effect and typically burn more calories than other foods. TEF makes up about 10% of our daily caloric expenditure, or the burning of calories. So, if you are trying to lose weight or body fat, then deciding what types of food will give you a better thermic effect is something to consider.
Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR): Your basal metabolic rate determines how many calories your body burns while at rest. It does not include exercise or even walking around during the day. This is just how many calories your body will burn breathing and keeping you warm.
Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (NEAT): NEAT is all the activities in your daily energy expenditure that aren’t voluntary. These include blinking, standing upright, fidgeting and other small movements.
Exercise Activity (EA): This is exactly what it sounds like! This is how many calories do you burn while engaging physical activity.
All the above will determine what the number of “calories out” accrue to. The number of calories ingested and the number of calories that go out is also referred to as “energy balance.” In the quest to burn body fat or lose weight, it is simply a fact and not an opinion that you must be in a caloric deficit in order to attain this. In other words, you have to burn more calories than you take in.
There are several ways to achieve a caloric deficit, but there is no magic diet or magic technique that will trump others, other than being in the caloric deficit itself. For those who have been unsuccessful losing weight with tracking calories in and calories out, please keep in mind that many calculators, apps and other tools may be inaccurate and probably aren’t calibrated in congruency with your metabolism. On top of that, there is a study done by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center stating underreporting calories is a huge problem, even by dietitians. In this study, non-dietitians were shown to underreport their calories by about 429 calories, compared with dietitians who underreported by as many as 223 calories per day.
My speculation is that this concept of “all calories are equal” has recently been seen as unfavorable is because it has the potential to be abused. If someone were to read this and only take what they wanted to hear, they could justify eating 2,000 calories per day of ice cream, cookies and pizza and wonder why they don’t feel good or have health issues. However, keep in mind a person may be able to lose weight if they stay in caloric deficit, even if indulging in these foods.
But whether they did lose weight would depend on all the calories out factors listed above. On the flipside, if someone were to eat 5,000 calories of nothing but chicken, broccoli and rice, they could easily become overweight and gain an unwanted amount of body fat. We also need to be practical and honest with ourselves that if we indulge with foods that lack fiber, vitamins and other nutrients needed, even if staying in a caloric deficit, we will feel like garbage and if we engage in physical activity our performance might suffer.
Concepts of flexible dieting or following a regimen in which 80% of your meals are considered “clean” or nutritious and only 20% are cheat meals has been shown to be good for staying healthy. This is because it does not require you to block out any specific food groups and it is not over-restrictive. This is also something that can be implemented long-term, unlike some other diets that may prove harmful if done for too long. However you choose to do it, if you are looking to lose weight or lose body fat, just be sure you find your way to a caloric deficit.
Nate Wilson is a certified personal trainer through NASM and is the owner of Elite Fitness LLC. He is certified for Fitness Nutrition and is a Behavior Change Specialist. Contact Nate at 640-0668 or Natewilson0223@gmail.com.