Memories revived, stories told, maybe a few tears shed amid smiles and laughter, the Imperial Hotel reunion this summer in Cripple Creek in July is going to be quite the event.
Anyone who worked for Dorothy and Wayne Mackin, who owned the Imperial from 1946 to 1991, is invited. And many have already made their reservations at the Hospitality House or the St. Nicholas Inn, each a former hospital.
The Mackins bought the Hospitality House in 1965, so those former employees are also invited.
The Mackins were Cripple Creek royalty — there’s even a street named for them between Carr and Bennett on 3rd Street. In the good old days, when the Imperial, its restaurants, bars and most famously the melodrama with the Imperial Players, employed up to 80 during the summers.
In its heyday, the Imperial brought 35,000 people to Cripple Creek to stay, dine and see the melodrama.
The theater company performed the first melodrama, “My Partner,” in 1953 in the Gold Bar Room on the lower level of the hotel. For the reunion in July, Mel Moser, currently with The Butte Theater, is directing a modern version, set in Cripple Creek, of the same play.
In addition to the Gold Bar, there was the Red Rooster, the Thirst Parlour, and dining areas, the Imperial and Carlton.
Sharon Counsil started her career as a secretary to Dorothy Mackin. “It was the best job I ever had,” she said, speaking from her home in Canada. “Dorothy was a real powerful woman.”
In 1977, Dorothy Mackin wrote and published a booklet of the history of the Mackin family and the hotel, which is now a casino/inn with no connection to the Mackins. “She always said to use the word ‘died’ instead of ‘passed,’” said Bonnie Mackin, widow of Steve whom she met while she served as Dorothy’s secretary. “She was adamant about this; she had many different ideas and opinions and thoughts and that is what made her the unique personality she was.”
Wayne Mackin died in 2003.
The Mackin children, Jeffrey, Sue and Steve, grew up at the Imperial; today Jeffrey and Steve are buried at the columbarium at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
“Sue was in the 1960 melodrama at the Imperial ‘White Slave’ when she was only 11 years old, and her good friend, Anna Jean Brown, of the Cripple Creek Brown family, was also in it,” said Bonnie Mackin, who is doing most of the planning for the event. “Sue also did various jobs at the hotel while growing up but mostly as a pantry girl in the kitchen making salads for the buffet. She now lives in Atlanta and is planning to be at the reunion.”
Among the events will be a slide show of old photos, put together by Allen Zirzow, who met his wife while both waited tables at the Imperial.
The Imperial reunion is July 5, 6 and 7; the gathering place will be at the Hospitality House, which Bonnie Mackin sold five years ago to Michael Duffy, Richard Leonard, Jr., Kay Duffy and Gail Diley.
For information, email bonnieb@gmail.com.