Please be aware that local financial institutions are reporting that multiple customers are reporting that they are receiving calls with the following scenario:
The customer is called and told their accounts have been locked out and that they need to be allowed access to their computer to help. The caller then asks for their online banking credentials and gains access to their accounts. Once the caller knows the balances, he then tries to convince the customer to go buy gift cards and provide the numbers and pins.
This is a real scenario in which a person lost just under $10,000. Your bank or credit union will never call and ask to take control of your computer. You should never be asked to provide your financial information. Just being asked should alert you that it is a scam.