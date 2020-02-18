The Mountain Artists are seeking entries for the annual Student Art Show. This show will be exhibited in the Galleria of the Woodland Park library March 7-19 and is open to all students in middle, high school and private schools in addition to home-schooled students in Teller County.
“The show has been a showcase for our highly talented young people, and the public has expressed great surprise and appreciation for it for many years now,” said Rita Randolph, public chair for the artists’ nonprofit organization.
Entrants must be 18 or younger as of Jan. 1. Middle-school students can win 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place ribbons and high-school students can win ribbons plus cash prizes which total approximately $1,500. Categories are Oils, Acrylic, Watercolor, Drawing, Mixed Media and Digital Design.
To enter the show, go to themountainartists.org, print out the application and bring the filled out application to the Woodland Park Library between 2:30 and 6 p.m. on March 6.
Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. March 15 at the library. Winners must be present to receive monetary awards (or have a parent or teacher present to accept).
Additionally, the Mountain Artists award a scholarship(s) every year to one or two students who plan to pursue higher education in the fall of 2020 with an emphasis or major in an area of art. Interested students can get an application with details or requirements also from the website mentioned above.
Established in 1989, the Mountain Artists’ mission is to promote, encourage, support, and assist in the making and showing of visual arts of persons of all ages in the Ute Pass, Teller County and surrounding areas. For information, call Randolph at 719-502-5085.