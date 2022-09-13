FLORISSANT • The Florissant Grange is inviting all artists in Park and Teller counties to participate in its Art Show/Contest and Sale Oct. 15.
All mediums and types of artists are welcome, including painters, photographers, basket makers, needle felting, quilters, knitters, wood workers and metal workers.
The contest has the theme “Colorado.” Entrants will pay a $5 entry fee, and those attending the show will be provided tickets to vote on their choice or artworks for first, second and third Place. Ribbons will be awarded for the Top 3 placeholder.
The themed artworks will be displayed in the Grange for one month, even those that sell during the show. Buyers will be informed that the item will be displayed for a month before they can take it home. This will serve to promote the art and artist, organizers said.
There are 20 spaces available and the deadline for registration and entry is Sept. 15. Each participant is limited to four items to offer for sale including the piece entered into the contest.
All art pieces will be displayed and offered for sale in the Florissant Grange Oct. 15. Artists are asked to bring a display and/or a five-foot table for the display. Contest entries and art for sale will be registered on a first come, first serve basis.
To participate, mail your $5 entry fee to Florissant Grange, 2009 CR 31, Florissant, CO 80816. Please include your name, email, phone and description of your entry into the contest. For further information, call 719-510-2325.