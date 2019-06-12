FAIRS
• Colorado Springs — June Jubilee Art and Craft Fair: Kick off summer with a celebration of fine visual arts and handcrafted goods. June 14-15, Acacia Park, Colorado Springs; coloradoevents.org/june-jubilee.
• Denver — 16th Street Fair: Celebration of fine art and handcrafted goods. June 21-22, 16th Street Mall, Denver; 16thstfair.com.
• Calhan — El Paso County Fair: July 13-20, El Paso County Fairgrounds, Calhan; elpasocountyfair.com.
• Denver — Denver County Fair: July 19-21, National Western Complex, Denver; denvercountyfair.org.
• Fairplay — Park County Fair and Rodeo: July 17-21, Fairplay; parkcofair.com.
• Castle Rock — Douglas County Fair and Rodeo: Aug. 1-4, Castle Rock; douglascountyfairandrodeo.com.
• Hugo — Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo: Aug. 3-10, Hugo; lincolncountyfair.info.
• Pueblo — Colorado State Fair: Aug. 23-Sept. 2, Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo; coloradostatefair.com.
• Denver — 16th Street Fair: Celebration of fine art and handcrafted goods. Sept. 27-28 16th Street Mall, Denver; 16thstfair.com.
RODEOS
• Pagosa Springs — Pagosa Night Rodeo: Thursdays, June 13-July 25, Western Heritage Event Center Arena & Grounds, Pagosa Springs; tinyurl.com/y85d2ufe.
• Greeley — Greeley Stampede: June 26-July 7, Island Grove Regional Park, Greeley; greeleystampede.org.
• Estes Park — Rooftop Rodeo: July 8-13, Estes Park; rooftoprodeo.com.
• Colorado Springs — Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo: July 10-13, Norris-Penrose Event Center, Colorado Springs; pikespeakorbust.org.
4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS AND EVENTS
JULY 2-3
• Denver — Colorado Rockies vs. Houston Astros and Fireworks: 6:10 p.m., Coors Field, Denver, go online for ticket prices: mlb.com/rockies.
JULY 3
• Denver — Independence Eve Fireworks: 8 p.m., Civic Center Park, Denver; tinyurl.com/y2fmb27m.
• Littleton — Red, White & You: Fun-filled patriotic community event and fireworks, Clement Park, Littleton; ifoothills.org/events/red-white-and-you.
JULY 4
• Buena Vista — Fourth of July Town Wide Celebration: Buena Vista; buenavistacolorado.org.
• Creede — July 4 Street Festival and Parade: Creede; creede.com.
• Cripple Creek — 4th of July Celebration: Music with fireworks at 9:30 p.m., City Park and in the Brass Ass Parking lot, Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com.
• Denver — Park Hill 4th of July Parade: Denver’s largest Independence Day march, 1:30 p.m., 23rd Avenue, Denver; parkhillparade.org.
• Denver — Fireworks: Elitch Gardens Denver; tinyurl.com/yajkptqu.
• Fairplay — Independence Day Celebration: Music, vendors and fireworks, Front Street, Fairplay; fairplayco.us/events.html.
• Monument — Tri-Lakes 4th of July Celebration: Pancake breakfast, run, parade, music and street fair, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Second and Washington Streets, Monument; trilakeschamber.com/4th-of-july.html.
• Woodland Park — Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., fireworks at WPHS, 155 Panther Way, Woodland Park, at dark; city-woodlandpark.org.
JULY 5
• Colorado Springs — Billy Ray Cyrus and Fireworks: Weidner Field, Colorado Springs; axs.com.
• Woodland Park — Symphony Above the Clouds and Fireworks: Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with fireworks at sundown, athletic field of the Woodland Park Middle School, Woodland Park; woodlandparkchamber.com.