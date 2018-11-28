Caboose Cobwebs: The spirit of the Midland Railroad lives on
The Midland Terminal is rumbling again, if only in spirit. Recent changes at the mine have brought a return of a few of the things that kept the railroad active. To many it is not obvious, but after you have read this story, you may be on the lookout for more specific indicators.
I recently visited a railroad facility in Colorado Springs. I had watched it being built, and now it is up and running. It’s a rather ordinary looking container loading site. Containers are a way of shipping thins — dry or liquid — in place of having to load and unload them from (in this case) trucks to trains, without chances of spilling them. This particular container was holding ore from Cripple Creek heading to a big mill in Nevada. In the days of the Midland, the ore went via train to Colorado Springs’ Golden Cycle Mill. A nightly train of 30 or 40 cars rumbled down Ute Pass six nights a week. Today, big trucks are taking a single loaded container down to Colorado Springs for the trip west.
I do not know how many trucks make the trip each day, but I know each container is about what a railroad car of the 1940s carried. At a transfer point the container is put on a railroad car and empty containers are moved from the trains to the trucks. I have not seen the train, but I suspect it carries quite a few of these loaded cars in with other freight. The transfer station has just gone into operation, and when it gets up to full speed, I bet it will hum day and night.
I recently met one of these loaded trucks at Divide and was instantly taken back in time to the ’40s. If the Midland was still here, I can guarantee you it would be handling this task. However, instead of taking several hours to get down the pass, this truck took fewer than 60 minutes to make the trip. None of the ore blew away, like it did on those trains, as this container has a lid on it. There are lots of different trucks that make deliveries at the mine, but at least this type of delivery is an empty container unit it is loaded at the mine. In Nevada, the ore is processed into those gold bars we like to think about. I wonder if any of the truck drivers have thought about the railroaders who, almost a century ago, were doing the same job?
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. Mel is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. With questions and ideas for his column, contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.