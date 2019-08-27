In August 1924 a noted Native American leader died. The loss of life was significant for many reasons. The fact that it was a Ute tribal leader was almost minor compared to other facts in the story. At the time the Ute tribe had recovered from some very bad times, and this leader was there through it all. The other unique feature of this series of events was that this leader was a woman. Leaders were by and large always men at this time, and among Native Americans this was definitely true.
Ouray was almost the most well-known chiefs of the Uncompahgre Utes at the start of the 20th century. When Ouray was striving to settle some of the Ute tribe’s difficulties, Chipeta, his wife was right there. The Utes, made up of various bands, were scattered across Colorado and Utah on different reservations. The Meeker incident brought the troubles of one band of the Utes into the news. Overall the Utes were one of the friendliest tribes in the west, and it was Ouray and Chipeta who helped things to stay that way. It was Gen. Charles Adams, who had a home between Colorado City and Manitou, who helped resolve their problems at Meeker.
Both Gen. Adams and Ouray did not get to see the 20th century, but both of their wives did. Chipeta and Mrs. Adams (née Margaret Thompson Phelps) would see each other, usually in Colorado Springs. After Ouray’s death, Chipeta spent much of her time helping orphan children — Native American, Mexican and white. She had done so many acts of kindness around Grand Junction the town treated her as royalty.
In 1913 the Pikes Peak Region started a Ute gathering and Chipeta was one of the usual guests. It was during one of these visits that the two wives met for the last time. When Chipeta died she wished to be buried next to Ouray. Ute Chiefs are not buried in marked graves, but usually at some special place, away from public view. It was thought, however, to make an exception in this case. Near her home at Bitter Creek, near Watson in southwest Colorado is the marker for Chipeta and Ouray.
The town of Ouray in southwest Colorado is named after the chief.
The town of Chipita Park, in Ute Pass is named for Chipeta, and yes, they are spelled differently.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.