Let’s think about the old railroad conductors.
In the old days, a passenger train had several conductors. The one who was in the Pullman sleeping cars served only those passengers. He manned his equipment, which, even on the Santa Fe might be only one or two cars, with maybe 20 passengers. The passengers were mainly easterners, taking their first trip into the west. The experience raised their curiosity. The conductor served as an “Answer Man.” The temperament of these men was of primary importance. On a trip one might field some pretty unusual questions ... I know I have!
On a trip up from Colorado Springs a conductor was resting, having checked on all of his passengers’ comfort. He had a spot in a far corner of the car where he could even catch a nap. He had just dozed off when a touch on his shoulder raised him. It was a very nervous lady. “Say, Mr. Conductor, my ticket says that I am to have 200 pounds of baggage and my trunk does not weigh more than 125. What am I to do about it?”
“Madam,” replied the accommodating conductor, “we will be arriving at Cripple Creek in a few minutes and you can gather 75 pounds of stone to fill it up.”
Another interesting question relates to a trip on the Colorado Midland to the hot springs at Glenwood Springs. Just as the train was approaching the station, this conductor had been continually fielding questions as the train ran over the Continental Divide, the Frying Pan River and Aspen, which was just a mining town a hundred years ago. He, too, had just found a nice quiet spot to rest, when a passenger spotted a coaling facility just outside town. “Mr. Conductor, what is that and what is all that coal for?”
“Madam, you are going to Glenwood for the hot waters, are you not?” He quickly shot back. “This is where they heat the water!” Actually this was a place where they made coke, which burns hotter and cleaner than coal. It is used in refining gold ore. A few days later, his boss heard from the manager of the pools at Glenwood, that this passenger had shared the answer with him. “Perhaps this conductor should rethink some of his answers!”
On Pikes Peak I got odd questions, and I had to think before answering some of them. A few of my “good” ones are: “Why are there no pine cones up here?” “Does the train stop at the toll gate?” “Do the people who drive up the mountain come up to the same top?” On one occasion a tourist, looking down at Woodland Park asked, “Is that Denver?” I told him that Denver was a bit further away, and much bigger.
