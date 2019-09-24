Working on a railroad today is quite different than it must have been a hundred years or more ago. I have time now and then to wonder what those trips might have been. Years ago I wrote a column about what it was like to ride on the old trains, but this time I wanted to focus on how the train trip to Cripple Creek went back then.
There were regularly up to eight trains a day between Colorado Springs and Cripple Creek up Ute Pass at the peak. In the winter the schedule slowed down to four trains, and sometimes only two. The most popular train left at just before noon at the Santa Fe station in Colorado Springs. It stopped at Colorado City and Manitou before getting to Cascade where it stopped for 20 minutes for a meal stop. The time it took to get here was almost two hours! People riding the train before 1908, either brought their own food, did not eat or dined at the Eating House at Cascade. Those who disembarked had to be sure not to miss the train — it stopped again at Green Mountain Falls and Woodland Park before reaching Divide. This took another hour or so.
At Divide, part of the train was taken off while most of the train continued to Leadville and Grand Junction. Several cars were picked up by the Midland Terminal and taken to Cripple Creek. It is almost 5 o’clock before the train left Divide, going through Gillette, Cameron, Independence and pausing before backing into Victor. At almost 7 p.m., the train continued on to Cripple Creek. By 8 p.m., the train was finally at the depot at Cripple Creek. Cascade was the only food stop, unless a rider grabbed something while the workers did their switching work at Divide.
After a couple hours the train retraced its steps back to Divide. As the train waited at Divide, another train was coming from Leadville and the west. This train left Grand Junction at the same time as this train had left Colorado Springs. When it got to Divide, they put the cars from Cripple Creek on it and the trip down Ute Pass started, but with no meal stop at Cascade, as it was about 3 a.m. and almost all the passengers would be sleeping in their seats. A few may have paid the extra dollar to ride in the Pullman sleeping car.
The train hit Colorado Springs, and some of the passengers boarded other trains to go on to Denver, Pueblo and other destinations. Crews cleaned the cars and made them ready for yet another trip to Cripple Creek. The trip to the big city was an all-day ride (or all night!)
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.