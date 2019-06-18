By Mel McFarland
While this could be an interesting story in many ways, but, it is actually a story of a change in times.
One hundred years ago there were many more independent newspapers to be found. As a train traveled across the country, occasionally a newsboy, or "butcher" sold papers walking through the train as it waited at a station. This was challenging and many a lad was caught in a story.
As a train pulled into a station, a lad, or sometimes many lads, rushed onto the train with an armload of newspapers. Since they met every train, the boys knew just how much time they had. In the days before radio, this is how you might keep up with happenings. In a long trip this could be quite important. In bigger towns there might be more than one newspaper being sold.
The first thing that comes to mind is getting stuck on the train, not getting off before it left the station. Indeed this was not the biggest problem. I have read in old papers stories of another problem, not for the boys, but the purchaser of the paper. At the time a paper cost nominally a nickel, maybe a dime and they were known to, on occasion, do a pretty bad job of making change. Since most of these boys were doing it for the money, any extra was a plus. The excuse was simple, they had to operate quickly and that caused the mistake. They never gave too much change. Many a conductor or porter had to settle a dispute over change. This was the main reason the practice was usually stopped.
In stops at major stations, a train might sit for up to half an hour, but most stops were just a few minutes. The train might be taking on water, mail, or other supplies at these stops. If it was a well-filled train, the butcher might sell out before he was completely through the train, but that was the exception.
In this area, the practice was not well accepted. The main-line companies had their own stands where they sold things, like newspapers. Eventually, even those that allowed the butchers tired of the problems and only let them sell on the platform. It did not eliminate all the problems with money, but it did keep them from being stuck on a train.
On some lines, a trainman would get papers and sell them on the train. In the Pullman car, often it was a free service each morning. Even today, on some trains there is a fresh paper waiting at the door of the sleeping car passengers in the morning.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.