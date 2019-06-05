As early as telephones arrived in the Pikes Peak region, Gen. William Jackson Palmer had a phone. Only, you couldn’t call him. He had a private line — yes, even in 1885! His phone number was unpublished in the early phone lists, before there were even phone books. Only his secretary was allowed to know and use his number.
This was not out of the ordinary. Many of the area’s richest people either did not have a telephone or kept the they did a secret. Gen. Palmer refused to have a telephone for several years. He had an office downtown, and it had a phone, but he did not have one at his Glen Eyrie home. He had people to answer the business phone, and he would only speak to a caller by prior arrangement. Such was the case with several visitors from the East: he let them know they could reach him only from his office in the Antlers Hotel at a designated time. His people in the office placed the call, and his secretary arranged the meeting. Later, one of these groups decided they needed to talk to him again, and they were understandably upset when they could not conclude their business over the phone and the general would not be available for a visit!
W.S. Stratton, the Cripple Creek millionaire, also did not have a phone for quite a while. After he rose from being a lowly carpenter to a higher social and business status thanks to his riches, he did finally have a phone, but he was bothered by callers wanting money. He had to change his number regularly, as a few stubborn individuals called enough numbers to track him down. I guess he did not have a secretary. He once even called the phone office to have his number changed after midnight after someone called at the late hour.
Some stores could not be bothered by the invention. Dry goods and grocers commonly went without phones, mainly because it was feared that calls for small items would be using up their delivery time. Eventually they figured about how to institute minimum delivery orders. Many physicians also felt that the telephone was a time-wasting toy. Some people today share that thought about cell phones.
