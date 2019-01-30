Caboose Cobwebs: Easy come, easy go
The little town of West Creek, up on the road to Deckers, was once the site of quite an interesting event — make that two interesting events.
In June 1949, during a rainstorm, a whole hillside slipped down onto Highway 67 just outside of town. The event was witnessed by a number of people, including two road maintenance men!
The highway down the canyon was buried, and a huge pile of trees were taken for quite a ride. A small lake started to form behind the slide. There was no danger to the little town, population 11, but the connection with Deckers was cut off. Soon, a temporary road was cut near the old one, now underwater. A solution to the problem was taken under study, and since it was of little danger, it was decided to leave it in place and merely clean up the mess. The road was eventually improved and able to handle the traffic. It did provide a new attraction for West Creek: the lake was developed into a little resort.
People who travel the road today may wonder, “What lake?” Well, that can be explained by the second event. Perhaps it was in the huge storms that caused the floods in this area in 1965 that also caused another slide, which took out the remains of the first slide, and the lake flushed down the canyon toward Deckers.
Since it was a “natural” occurrence, it was decided to not build a dam on the spot. The chances of another slide in the spot is still with us. Highway 67 is now a nice, wide paved road, having seen many flash floods over the years, but Slide Lake is still remembered by the “old timers,” even today.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. Mel is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. With questions and ideas for his column, contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.