Caboose Cobwebs: Billy Garland
In November 1932, Billy Garland died. So, who was he? Garland lived in a one-room log cabin just north of Woodland Park. At the time, his spot was well away from town, but now, that location is almost in downtown Woodland Park!
Garland’s cabin in those days was well hidden from public view. He had lived there for more than 30 years, which is about the time the town was just getting going. He had come here looking for gold and dug lots of holes on his 30 acres of land. Once an a while he actually found gold and samples of other minerals. He would come into town periodically, often enough so that business owners knew who he was.
Garland had come to Colorado in the 1890s and worked as a stone mason in Denver along with a carpenter by the name of Stratton. The two came south to Colorado Springs, and eventually Cripple Creek at about the same time. In a down moment Garland told the story of how Stratton once offered to sell him his Independence claim for $40, but he did not have that much money. A couple years later Stratton sold it to English investors for millions of dollars.
He gave up on mining and moved to Grand Junction to try his hand at farming. He bought land outside of town, and after giving it a good try he decided to move back to the mountains. The fellow who bought his land was also someone he already knew from the mining camp, A.E. Carlton. It seems Carlton and a couple other mining investors was looking at starting a new enterprise. The others were Spencer Penrose and the Tutts, but to Garland they were well known from Cripple Creek. The land was used to build a big mill for the new Holly Sugar Company.
Most of the time he just prospected on his land. His visits were rare, mainly in the fall, or if he had something to sell. He kept to himself, and was known to many as the “Hermit of Woodland Park.” One of his old friends from Cripple Creek regularly checked in on him, but even the businessmen he regular did business with had not seen him when the weather turned cold in October. He was found tucked away in his bed, he had gone quietly it seems.
Who knows how much his property is worth now, another close call for Billy Garland.
