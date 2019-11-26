On June 8, 1889, the Colorado Midland and Denver and Rio Grande railways ran a grand excursion to the city of Aspen with her silver mines. It was not exactly a joint trip, but both railroads were in a way competing against each other. The two trains left Denver Union Depot at 8 a.m. Saturday and ran side by side, the D&RG and Santa Fe (used by the Midland) tracks being parallel all the way to Colorado Springs. Here the Colorado Midland climbed through Ute Pass into South Park, passing on its way Manitou, Cascade, Green Mountain Falls, Eleven Mile Canyon, passing through South Park along the South Platte River, then up over the Divide at Trout Creek Pass above Buena Vista, then along the Arkansas River to Leadville.
The D&RG train, after leaving Colorado Springs, ran directly south along Fountain Creek to Pueblo. The train turned and ran up the Arkansas, passing Florence and Cañon City. At this point the train entered the “Royal Gorge,” leaving the Gorge they passed through the cities of Salida and Buena Vista. Views from both trains were spectacular.
At Buena Vista the Colorado Midland met again the D&RG track. The Rio Grande had traveled about 50 miles more than the Midland, but they were able to go faster. Leaving Buena Vista, the trains follow the Arkansas to Leadville. Here the two groups spent the night in one of the grand hotels of Leadville, the Vendome. At 3 p.m. the next day, an “all aboard!” was called, and they returned to their trains. The routes to Aspen were quite different as well. Those on Midland climb the mountains to Hagerman tunnel, passing through it to the western slope. Descending along the Frying Pan creek, it empties into the Roaring Fork at the little town of Basalt. At Basalt the Midland ran up the Roaring Fork, some 18 miles to Aspen.
Those leaving Leadville over the D&RG ran over Tennessee Pass, through Red Cliff, Glenwood Canon on the Colorado River, through to Glenwood Springs, up the Roaring Fork to Aspen. The two train groups again met at Aspen, the Midland arriving well before the Rio Grande. The groups were then treated to two days of tours of mines. On the morning of the third day they made the return trip. The excursionists, however, changed trains, those going over on the D&RG returned by the Midland, and vice versa. On their return to Denver, a banquet was given at the Windsor Hotel.
I wonder what these tourists had to say when they returned home to cities in the east!
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.