Caboose Cobwebs: A mining town trip just for fun?
Back in 1892, a fun little trip was offered by the Colorado Midland, and I thought you might enjoy coming along on this “sales trip.”
It was an interesting time to live in the Teller County area, because in 1886, the Midland got serious about building West and trains became a common part of everyday life.
In this story, a special train started out from Colorado Springs, carrying passengers Harry Collbran and his wife, who were taking specially-invited passengers out to explore the mountains. The train made stops in Colorado City, Manitou Springs, Cascade, and Green Mountain Falls. The group numbered about three dozen when they reached Divide, where stage coaches waited for them. They took a ride south to Fremont. (In 1892, the name Cripple Creek had not quite become the accepted name for the community.) A lunch was in store at the Clarendon Hotel. The afternoon was spent touring the gold camp, and on the return to the hotel, the group enjoyed a fine dinner.
That evening, the group was treated to music and dancing in the ballroom of the hotel. The group stayed overnight at the hotel, and after breakfast, returned by the stage through the gold camp to Divide, where their train waited. The group was a selection of leading businessmen and their wives from each of the communities. The guests said their trip was for “pleasure,” and though it was conducted in the summertime, I am sure there must have been another reason for it. And perhaps there was.
The Colorado Midland, owned by the Santa Fe, was considering building in the gold camp. On another occasion, they sent Colorado Springs banker Irving Howbert to Florissant to appraise the business potential for the railroad. He was quite impressed with what he saw and assured the railroad’s leaders that there certainly was potential in the area. The Santa Fe, in turn, decided to start construction south from Divide. Florissant was considered as a starting point, but the route from Divide was selected. There is quite a bit more to the story of these early days, but that is getting away from the point of this story and other tours of the gold camp for business leaders.
The railroad was not overlooking the other aspect of this experience. Leaders of the new businesses in the gold camp were being treated to a trip to Colorado Springs. The hope was, of course, to encourage some of these leaders to invest in the railroad’s project. It would take several years for the railroad to actually reach the camp, and these early trips certainly helped, but they also caused problems. These business leaders were constantly questioning why the railroad was taking so long to get the connection finished!
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. Mel is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. With questions and ideas for his column, contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.