11
Years since the last playoff appearance for a Woodland Park High School boys’ basketball team. For the Panthers to qualify for the postseason, they would have to win out and hope for a few things to go their way.
29
Where the Woodland Park hockey team was ranked in the RPI standings as of Thursday. The top 24 teams qualify for the postseason. The Panthers were 5-8 as of Jan. 29. That is a considerable improvement over last season, during which they went 1-16.
1,413
Number of career points for Woodland Park senior basketball player Skye Ciccarelli through Jan. 28. According to unofficial records, he is the school’s all-time leader in career points scored.
- Compiled by Danny Summers