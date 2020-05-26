Now for the final in a series of three columns on Buying Land for your Dream Home! We’ll look at some final steps in planning your next home on the land you have identified as your next address.
The intention of this series was to give you a road map and action points you can follow to consider various parcels of land on which to build your dream home. Even though you have (presumably) taken the advice to enlist the help and expertise of professionals along the way, this information will help you to understand your Realtor's and other professionals' processes.
Mankind has always built structures that make their life more comfortable and warmer. An early example of that goes all the way back to the stone age at a village called Skara Brae. Located on the Orkney Islands of Scotland this ancient stone village and archaeological finding illustrates one of the earliest known examples of domesticity. It’s older than Stonehenge and the Great Pyramids.
The point is all builders and owners along the way had a plan. It started with a vision, consulting professionals, finding the right location, planning the structure and infrastructure, and finally building the home, monument or public building. Here, we’re talking about your home, but the basic process is the same.
Once you have found your ideal land, researched all that I’ve mentioned in previous columns, and have received plenty of advice from various professionals, you’re ready to build your home, right?
Well, almost.
Professionals you consulted during your process likely included an architect and a general contractor. With their services, you can finally put your vision into a plan that can be built and takes all your research into account. The architect is going to recommend one more professional service — a surveyor — to help him or her design and situate your home to your land, so it looks intentional. The home should also look like it belongs on your land and was not forced to fit.
The surveyor does two things for you at this point. Depending on the land you have selected they may need to identify the perimeter of the parcel to make sure your home and infrastructure all fit within the parcel's boundaries. Second, the surveyor will document a topographical survey of your chosen building site that lays out the existing grade and changes in elevation within the building footprint. You care about this because your architect — or design-build general contractor — will use the topographical survey to situate the home so it looks like it belongs on the site. All of their design from the foundation to the roof will follow the most basic control feature which is the topography of your site.
If you are a DIY’er you may already know the process I’ve described in this series of columns. If you have left out any of the steps, I’ve described, you may want to take a few steps back and make sure your dream home is headed for the appearance and ease of building that are possible with a well-planned project.
My previous career in home and commercial building was a good training ground to learn that the process of a well thought out and well-planned build made life easier. A comfortable schedule helps as well. I hope you find the steps I’ve described useful and make your life easier. See you next time with more about your Home and Real Estate. Stay safe, and maybe not so distant.
